The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 15, 2017 | Last Update : 05:46 PM IST

India, Politics

UP Polls: Only BSP can stop BJP’s march, says Mayawati

AGENCIES
Published : Jan 15, 2017, 5:05 pm IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2017, 5:36 pm IST

Addressing a press conference on her birthday, Mayawati also rubbished allegations being levelled against her brother Anand Kumar.

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
 BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: With all eyes set on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday raked up the demonetisation drive and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should be ready to face its repercussion in the politically crucial state.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the BJP should be ready to face the consequences of their decision in the Uttar Pradesh polls as the move has rendered 90 percent of people cashless.

"It's been over 50 days post demonetisation and yet the Prime Minister has not said how much black money has been recovered," she said.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on her birthday, Mayawati asserted that BSP was the only party that could stop BJP’s march in the state. The BSP chief celebrated her birthday this time without usual fanfare in view of the model code of conduct being in force in the state.

"The coming elections will be very important in many aspects. If BSP comes to power with full majority in UP, then it will check BJP and the central government to some extent from taking decisions like note-ban. SP's goonda and jungle raj will be wiped out from the state," said the BSP supremo.

 

Also terming the Samajwadi Party’s government as jungle raj, Mayawati said the party is known for nepotism. She further added that the people have to choose between the “tainted face” of Akhilesh Yadav or the “clean face” of BSP which will wipe out communal elements.    

Ruling out alliances for the upcoming polls, Mayawati rubbished allegations being levelled against her brother Anand Kumar.

"If my family members were really indulging in illegal practices then why did they not react so far?" asked Mayawati.

Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar is under the IT scanner after his assets reportedly increased 174 times during her stint as the Chief Minister.

Kumar's fortunes during the seven-year period between 2007 and 2014 reportedly climbed up from Rs 7.5 crore to  Rs 1,316 crore.

Meanwhile, Mayawati also played the Dalit card and while referring to the Rohith Vemula case. She said that condemning incidents against people from backward classes will not solve the problem. She added that equal rights as per the Indian Constitution should be guaranteed to them.

"Merely condoling or condemning incidents of crime against Dalits won't help. They demand equality guaranteed under our Constitution," said Mayawati.

The Assembly elections in the most populous and politically crucial state will be held in seven phases beginning February 11.

Tags: up polls, bahujan samaj party (bsp), mayawati
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi: School rejects applications’ of parents with more than two kids

2

Mulayam’s younger son Prateek drives Rs 5-crore Lambhorgini in Lucknow

3

Can you spot what's wrong with this picture going viral?

4

Alia and Shahid win big at Filmfare for Udta Punjab!

5

Plan for pink 'pussyhats' in Washington after Trump's inauguration

more

Editors' Picks

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Anil Vij said that the rupee had lost its value since Gandhi's photos were printed on notes. (Representational Image)

Gandhi will be removed from notes too, Modi 'bigger' brand: BJP's Anil Vij stirs row

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham