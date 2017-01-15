The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 15, 2017 | Last Update : 05:45 PM IST

India, Politics

Mulayam gets an ‘option B’ from Lok Dal ahead EC decision

PTI
Published : Jan 15, 2017, 5:41 pm IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2017, 5:43 pm IST

Lok Dal chief Sunil Singh has offered his party’s symbol and national president post, in case the EC doesn’t decide in Mulayam's favour.

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Embattled Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday received an 'option B' with Lok Dal offering its symbol and national president post to him in case the SP symbol 'cycle' was frozen by the Election Commission.

According to EC records, the party has been is a registered, unrecognised party that was formed by veteran socialist leader Charan Singh way back in 1980 with "netaji" (Mulayam) as its founder member, said Lok Dal national president Sunil Singh.

"I offer Lok Dal's symbol and national president post to 'netaji' and am ready to contest the polls with him," Singh said.

Lok Dal’s election symbol is a farmer ploughing field (khet jotta kissan). Notably, Charan Singh had become the chief minister of UP using the symbol. The party wants to contest Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and has already short-listed names of 100 candidates.

Also commenting on the high voltage clash in the Samajwadi Party, Singh said "I want Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to understand that his uncle Ramgopal Yadav is working under pressure of CBI to save his son and daughter in Yadav Singh case. Bureaucrats backing him will no longer be there after polls. He should understand that 'Netaji' is his father and his real well wisher."

"I want them (Mulayam-Akhilesh) to resolve the dispute and if it does not happen and cycle symbol goes to Akhilesh or EC freezes it, Lok Dal is with Mulayam," he asserted.

"I have met Mulayam Singh and offered him to contest the elections on our symbol," he said.

In 2012 elections, Lok Dal had contested 76 seats and but all their candidates lost in the polls.

Lok Dal's offer came amid hectic discussions by leaders of rival camps on various options and ramifications once the poll panel gives its order.

The EC, which reserved its order on the dispute over 'cycle' symbol, has kept both sides guessing with leaders of warring camps exploring various scenarios, as little time is left for process of filing nominations to start for the first phase of the staggered polls in Uttar Prdesh.

The state will have a seven-phase polling beginning February 11 and filing of nomination papers starts as early as Tuesday.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, up polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi: School rejects applications’ of parents with more than two kids

2

Mulayam’s younger son Prateek drives Rs 5-crore Lambhorgini in Lucknow

3

Can you spot what's wrong with this picture going viral?

4

Alia and Shahid win big at Filmfare for Udta Punjab!

5

Plan for pink 'pussyhats' in Washington after Trump's inauguration

more

Editors' Picks

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Anil Vij said that the rupee had lost its value since Gandhi's photos were printed on notes. (Representational Image)

Gandhi will be removed from notes too, Modi 'bigger' brand: BJP's Anil Vij stirs row

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham