The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 14, 2018 | Last Update : 09:09 AM IST

India, Politics

Kamal Nath to be MP's new CM, says all promises will be fulfilled

PTI
Published : Dec 14, 2018, 8:45 am IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2018, 8:45 am IST

Nath will meet MP Governor Anandiben Patel at 10.30 am Friday to take forward govt formation and discuss details of oath-taking ceremony.

Asserting that state unit of party was united and were no 'camps', Nath thanked Scindia and said he has no problems with him. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Asserting that state unit of party was united and were no 'camps', Nath thanked Scindia and said he has no problems with him. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bhopal: The Congress on Thursday night named veteran leader Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh's next chief minister after hours of hectic parleys held by the party chief Rahul Gandhi with senior party leaders in the national capital amid a debate on the old versus the new guard.

Flanked by Jyotiraditya Scindia, the other senior leader from the state who was in contention for the top post, Nath said that as the new chief minister he would ensure all promises made by the Congress party are fulfilled and that Madhya Pradesh's future was secure.

Asserting that the state unit of the party was united and there were no "camps", Nath thanked Scindia and said he has no problems with him.

He also recalled his long association with the Gandhi family, starting with the late Indira Gandhi. Nath, 72, will meet Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at 10.30 am Friday to take forward the government formation and discuss the details of swearing-in ceremony.

Asked about the Congress's manifesto promise of farm loan waiver, he said, "It is a challenging time and we will all together fulfil the promises made in our 'Vachan Patra'."

Soon after the veteran leader reached Bhopal to a rousing welcome by his supporters chanting 'Jai Jai Kamal Nath', the party's central observer for Madhya Pradesh A K Antony told the newly-elected MLAs that Nath's name has been decided for the chief minister post.

Subsequently, Scindia proposed Nath's name as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader and it was approved "unanimously" by the MLAs, leaders said.

While Scindia left for home soon after the meeting, Nath was surrounded by his supporters who had gathered in large numbers there to congratulate him to become the state's chief minister for the first time.

Nath, who has earlier held multiple portfolios in the union cabinet, recalled his association with the former prime minister Indira Gandhi and said it was she who had introduced him to Chhindwara, which has since become his home turf electing him to Lok Sabha nine times.

He also said that he has had the privilege of working with Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi.

Thanking Jyotiraditya Scindia, he said he had also worked with his father late Madhavrao Scindia.

"He has supported me and that matters a lot," he said. Nath was decided as the chosen one after marathon meetings at the party president Rahul Gandhi's residence in the national capital, attended by various senior leaders including Sonia Gandhi. Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi had also reached the Tughlaq Lane house when the deliberations were on, but it could not be confirmed whether she was also a participant.

Soon after arriving in Bhopal, Nath and Scindia reached Indira Bhawan, the Congress state headquarters, and held a meeting of party's newly elected MLAs and conveyed the party high command's decision.

Nath, who was appointed as president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee on April 26, is credited with having steered the party to a win in the just-concluded assembly polls, in which the party bagged 114 seats.

The Congress has secured support of a total of 121 MLAs, including SP (1) and BSP (2) legislators as also of four independents, to cross the majority mark of 116 seats in the 230-member assembly.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which ruled the state for 15 years, got 109 seats in the elections. The saffron party's Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the state's longest serving chief minister since taking charge in 2005. Nath said he was "hungry" for the Congress's return to power in the state and asserted that the party has got "unconditional" support from the SP and the BSP.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, kamal nath, madhya pradesh assembly elections, jyotiraditya scindia
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Halloween scare: Man digs up skeleton at home, it is his dad’s who vanished in 1961

2

Woman wants sperm donor to have kids, doesn't think husband attractive enough

3

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: The most affordable Android TV Stick out there

4

Koffee With Karan 6: Priyanka and Kareena to 'have fun' at the season finale

5

MediaTek announces Helio P90, an AI Powerhouse

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham