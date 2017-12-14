The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 14, 2017 | Last Update : 04:10 AM IST

India, Politics

Women will spread party’s ideology, says Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Dec 14, 2017, 2:53 am IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2017, 2:55 am IST

Rahul Gandhi said a central part of transforming the party organisation would be an increase in the role of women.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: AP)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Ensuring the passage of the women’s reservation bill would be the next big focus for the Congress, it would go as far as “gheraoing” the Parliament if the Bill was not introduced by the end of the Winter Session, said sources.

Attending his first official party function after being declared elected as the Congress President, Rahul Gandhi said a central part of transforming the party organisation would be an increase in the role of women.

“We have to work on transforming the Congress. And a fundamental part of that transformation in my mind is going to be the role of women. There is a central difference between the BJP and us. We have to spread the Congress ideology across the country and for this we need women,” he said at a Mahila Congress workshop.

 “We will clear message to the government that you have to give women’s reservation. The Congress party will not give you a choice,” he said adding that the pressure put on the government would be “even more than what was put while ensuring changes in the Goods and Services Tax”.

“There should be a roadmap. We have to ensure women’s representation at every step,” he added.

Sources said that Mr Gandhi has already asked for such a roadmap for a campaign for the passage of the Bill. “The strategy includes a gherao of Parliament if the Bill is not introduced by the end of the Winter Session”.

A senior leader said that the Congress feels that the NDA government will introduce the women’s quota Bill at the fag end of their tenure and there will be no guarantee of its implementation.”I congratulate Gujarat unit of and the general secretaries. Congress has fought as one and you will see the result and maybe you will get a surprise…I want all state units to work like this,”
he added.

Mr Gandhi who was on his first official function after a gruelling campaign in Gujarat said that a message has been given by Gujarat unit of the Congress party in the last  3-4 months that wherever the party will fight, whether it has one seat or 10,  it will fight as one and with an ideological vision.

Tags: rahul gandhi, winter session, goods and services tax
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

PCB raises objection to BCCI's FTP structure for 2019-23

2

Scientists reveal man flu is real

3

New Island offers clues about life on Mars: NASA

4

FBI agent calls Trump an ‘idiot,’ gets removed from Russia probe

5

LG V30+ flagship smartphone launched; Here is what is packs

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham