The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 14, 2017 | Last Update : 03:42 AM IST

India, Politics

Naveen Patnaik in tight spot amid rising corruption

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Sep 14, 2017, 2:46 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2017, 2:46 am IST

Taking a defensive stand, the ruling BJD criticised the Opposition members for stalling the proceedings of the House.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI)
 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik who in the past commanded high respect and esteem even among his rivals for his crusade against corruption, seems to be struggling now to hold onto his image because of rampant irregularities in various branches of administration.

The Opposition Congress and BJP have been putting pressure on his government to hold a special debate in the Assembly to discuss all the major scams and scandals in the last 17 years of his rule.

Realising a special debate on the irregularities and corruption will prove suicidal, the treasury bench has been resisting the move for the last two days.

As the Question Hour began at 10.30 am, Leader of the Opposition Narasingha Mishra wanted to know the fate of an adjournment notice he had given for holding a special debate on corruption. When the Speaker Pradip Amat continued to conduct the Question Hour business saying the notice was rejected, the Congress and BJP members rushed to the Well of the House.

Unable to run the House amid pandemonium, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly till 3 pm.

“No work in Odisha is done without paying PC to government offices, ruling party MLAs and ministers. For every work starting from awarding of work contracts, clearing of bills, land registration, transfer and posting of employees and so on, officials and ruling party leaders ask for PC. We had moved an adjournment notice for discussion of all these things but the Speaker rejected it under the direction of the chief minister,” said Congress chief Whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati speaking to reporters outside the House.

BJP MLA Rabi Narayan Naik said they protested in the House as a discussion on the PC issue was not allowed.

Taking a defensive stand, the ruling BJD criticised the Opposition members for stalling the proceedings of the House.

“CM Naveen Patnaik had earlier made it clear that the PC culture should be stopped. It is unfortunate that the Opposition members didn’t allow the Question Hour to run properly over the PC matter. They (Opposition members) could have raised the matter during all-party meeting,” said BJD MLA Sameer Dash outside the House.

Tags: naveen patnaik, narasingha mishra, rabi narayan naik

MOST POPULAR

1

New malware spreads through active Bluetooth connections

2

The Man Booker Prize announces shortlist for 2017

3

Samsung eyes on foldable Note launch next year

4

Britons among most depressed people in the Western world

5

Drastically reduce asthma symptoms with diet and exercise

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Harare international carnival is a series of programmes and festivities aimed at advancing arts, culture and heritage of Zimbabwe. According to the tourism authority of the country, it is aimed at celebrating diversity, getting communities together, getting to know another in the love and harmony that builds Zimbabwe into a peaceful and promising place for everyone. (Photo: AP)

Zimbabwe Carnival: Celebration of culture and creativity

Created in 1943 by Eleanor Lambert, press director of the American fashion industry’s first promotional organization, the New York Dress Institute, New York Fashion Week, held in February and September of each year, is a semi-annual series of events, when international fashion collections are shown to buyers, the press and the general public. (Photo: AP)

It is a fashion extravaganza at the New York Fashion Week

Cambodians on Wednesday began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photo: AP)

Cambodians honour ancestors during Pchum Ben festival

From gently cooked beef tenderloin, to some spicy braised radicchio and caramel apple tarts, we share pictures of some scrumptious edibles. (Photo: AP)

Myriad shades from delectable dishes made around the world

On the fifteenth day the realms of Heaven and Hell and the realm of the living are open and both Taoists and Buddhists perform rituals to transmute and absolve the sufferings of the deceased. Others give ritualistic offerings of food and light incensed sticks for the ghosts who come down (Photo: AP)

Spirits enter land of living at the Hungry Ghost Festival

Designer transforms Park Avenue Armory as he showcases his glamorous, sharp, and sexy Spring 2018 collection. (Photo: AP)

Stars shine down as Tom Ford starts off New York Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham