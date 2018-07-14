The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 14, 2018 | Last Update : 01:33 AM IST

India, Politics

MLA charged for framing victim’s father in false case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 14, 2018, 12:57 am IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2018, 12:56 am IST

The CBI has charged the MLA, his brother, policemen and five others under relevant sections of the IPC.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar (Photo: ANI)
 Kuldeep Singh Sengar (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow/New Delhi: The CBI on Friday filed another chargesheet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a case of allegedly framing Unnao rape victim’s father under Arms Act.

Along with him nine others, including the then station officer of Makhi police station, Ashok Singh Bhaduria, sub-inspector Kamta Prasad Singh, constable Amir Khan, brother of the MLA Atul Singh Sengar, were also named in the chargesheet filed before a special CBI court in Lucknow. Four other accused have also been charged by the agency.

Sengar is a four-time MLA from Bangarmau, a semi-urban area nearly 70 km from Lucknow, and enjoys immense clout in the area. Earlier this week, the CBI filed chargesheet against the MLA in the rape case, while his brother Atul Sengar and four others have been charged with beating up the victim’s father which later led to his death. The girl’s father was booked by the local police on allegations of brandishing a country-made pistol and put in prison when he filed a case this year to bring Sengar to book on April 4.

He was allegedly beaten up by the brother of the MLA and his aides.

The CBI has charged the MLA, his brother, policemen and five others under relevant sections of the IPC.

Meanwhile, Sengar is upset with his own party for not standing by him. “I am innocent and the CBI has denied justice to me. I am a political person and deserve to get justice. I expected the BJP to stand by me but now I will fight for justice in court because all allegations on me are false,” he told reporters during a court hearing. 

Tags: kuldeep singh sengar, unnao rape case

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

2

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

3

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

4

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

5

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham