MLA charged for framing victim’s father in false case

The CBI has charged the MLA, his brother, policemen and five others under relevant sections of the IPC.

Lucknow/New Delhi: The CBI on Friday filed another chargesheet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a case of allegedly framing Unnao rape victim’s father under Arms Act.

Along with him nine others, including the then station officer of Makhi police station, Ashok Singh Bhaduria, sub-inspector Kamta Prasad Singh, constable Amir Khan, brother of the MLA Atul Singh Sengar, were also named in the chargesheet filed before a special CBI court in Lucknow. Four other accused have also been charged by the agency.

Sengar is a four-time MLA from Bangarmau, a semi-urban area nearly 70 km from Lucknow, and enjoys immense clout in the area. Earlier this week, the CBI filed chargesheet against the MLA in the rape case, while his brother Atul Sengar and four others have been charged with beating up the victim’s father which later led to his death. The girl’s father was booked by the local police on allegations of brandishing a country-made pistol and put in prison when he filed a case this year to bring Sengar to book on April 4.

He was allegedly beaten up by the brother of the MLA and his aides.

Meanwhile, Sengar is upset with his own party for not standing by him. “I am innocent and the CBI has denied justice to me. I am a political person and deserve to get justice. I expected the BJP to stand by me but now I will fight for justice in court because all allegations on me are false,” he told reporters during a court hearing.