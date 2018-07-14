The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 14, 2018 | Last Update : 02:57 AM IST

India, Politics

Mehbooba Mufti warns BJP against bid to break her party

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jul 14, 2018, 1:31 am IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2018, 1:30 am IST

Mufti’s political bete noire and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah reacted sharply to her comments on Friday.

Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)
 Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday warned the Centre that any attempt to weaken the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) by causing defections will have dangerous consequences for the state as it will erode the trust of the Kashmiris in Indian democracy and give birth to new militant leaders.

“If Delhi intervenes and breaks our party, and makes Sajad Lone or whosoever as the chief minister, it will erode the trust of the Kashmiris in Indian democracy. Any intervention from Delhi will be taken seriously,” she said.

“Like in a family, every political party can have problems. We will sort them out but if Delhi tries to dismiss the voting rights of people like 1987 and if it tries to create divisions and interfere it would give birth to a Syed Salahuddin (Hizb supreme commander) and a Yasin Malik as it happened in 1987. If it tries to break the PDP, then the outcome will be dangerous,” she said.

Mr Lone is an MLA of the People’s Conference from the Handwara constituency. Besides him, there is one more lawmaker of his party in the Assembly.

Ms Mufti’s political bete noire and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah reacted sharply to her comments on Friday.

Mr Abdullah tweeted, “She must really be desperate if she is threatening the Centre with renewed militancy if PDP breaks up. She seems to have forgotten that militancy in Kashmir has already been reborn under her most able administration.”

In another tweet, the former chief minister said, “Let me put this out here for all to remember — not one new militant will be created with the break up of the PDP. People will not mourn the demise of a party created in Delhi only to divide the votes of Kashmiris.”

Ms Mufti’s public harangue, the first one since she stepped down as chief minister last month, also drew flak from a rebel PDP lawmaker and former coalition partner BJP which withdrew support to the Mufti government alleging lack of development in Jammu and Ladakh regions of the state.

After the PDP-BJP government fell, about half-a-dozen PDP legislators raised a banner of revolt against Ms Mufti’s leadership and accused her of nepotism and favouritism.

Political circles in the state are abuzz with rumours that the BJP is trying to cause a split in the PDP to garner the support of the required number of MLAs to stake claim for forming a new government. However, BJP’s national secretary Ram Madhav recently denied such a possibility.

In the 87-member Assembly, the PDP has 28 MLAs, the BJP has 25 MLAs, the National Conference has 15 MLAs and the Congress has 12 legislators, apart from seven others. The magic figure in the House is 44.

Muhammad Yusuf Shah who later became Syed Salahuddin, the “supreme commander” of Hizbul Mujahideen, had contested Assembly elections in 1987 which were allegedly rigged by the ruling National Conference-Congress combine. Muhammad Yasin Malik, now chairman of the pro-independence Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), was then associated with the Muslim United Front (MUF), an amalgam of Opposition parties, which was allegedly made to lose the election to the ruling combine through manipulations.

The duo and also several others associated with the MUF were also allegedly tortured in police custody after the Farooq Andullah-led government took over the reigns in the state.

Ms Mufti was talking to reporters at the martyrs’ graveyard at Naqshband Sahib after paying tributes to those killed in firing by soldiers of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh on this day in 1931 during protests against his autocratic rule.

The BJP said that Ms Mufti has only exposed her proximity with the separatists. “She is trying to give oxygen to militants and has, knowing or unknowingly, only exposed her proximity to the separatists,” said BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

BJP’s central committee member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao called Ms Mufti’s remarks bizarre. “It seems she is under tremendous pressure from her own party… Is she now equating her party with Hizbul Mujahideen?” he asked.

Former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister and senior state BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said, “It is very unfortunate that she was ruling the state only a few days back as chief minister and now she threatens of a militant uprising.”

Shia cleric and former minister Imran Reza Ansari who was the first to raise the banner of revolt against Ms Mufti accused her of being “a white collar killer”.

In a tweet, Mr Ansari said, “I am one of the dissenters. Are you Mehbooba Mufti telling me that Delhi convinced me to rebel against you? Wake up from your slumber, you humiliated me for three years.”

“Are you telling me Mehbooba Mufti that people will take to guns because you and your cronies have been driven out of power. It is an end to cronyism. People are celebrating, wake up,” said Mr Ansari in another tweet.

In a sarcastic comment, Mr Ansari said, “I don’t think Delhi is doing it. But I think Russia is meddling in it. Remember they meddled in American elections too.”

Meanwhile, alleging that horse-trading and other “unethical practices” were underway for government formation in J&K, the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party held a protest demonstration near Parliament House in Delhi on Friday to seek immediate dissolution of the state Assembly. The protesters shouted slogans against the Central government and the BJP.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, peoples’ democratic party, sajjad lone

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

2

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

3

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

4

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

5

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

The team of ‘Dhadak’ promoted the film on the sets of the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Janhvi gets ‘proposed’, Ishaan’s acrobatics, Madhuri-KJo’s moves on show

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham