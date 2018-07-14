Former Andhra CM Kiran Reddy returns to Congress fold

Having been reduced to zero seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Cong is reaching out to its former leaders in a bid to strengthen the party.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi greets former chief minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy as he re-joins the party in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy returned to the Congress fold on Friday, four years after quitting the party.

Congress’ communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala announced Mr Reddy’s return to the party after the former chief minister met party president Rahul Gandhi at his residence on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after joining the Congress, Mr Reddy asserted that unless a Congress government comes back in Delhi, justice will not be done to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“Implementation of the Reorganisation Act, special status, special incentives — all this will be possible only if the Congress comes back to power. The present Indian government, the state government and the Opposition parties have failed miserably to implement the Reorganisation Act,” he said.

General secretary in-charge of the Congress for Andhra Pradesh Oomen Chandy, who was also present on the joining of Mr Reddy, said that the joining of the former CM will strengthen the party. Mr Reddy, who succeeded K. Rosaiah as chief minister, left the Congress in protest against the bifurcation of the state which was a contentious issue at that time.