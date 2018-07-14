The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 14, 2018 | Last Update : 01:33 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP warns Congress over playing ‘communal card’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 14, 2018, 12:52 am IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2018, 12:51 am IST

The Opposition party also hit back at the BJP saying when governance fails, rumours take precedence.

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
 Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Cautioning the Congress that it is “playing a dangerous game” by playing the communal card, the BJP on Friday said the Opposition party will be “solely responsible” if any disharmony played out between now and the 2019 general elections.

Citing a media report on Mr Gandhi’s recent interaction with some Muslim intellectuals where the Congress president purportedly stated that his party is a Muslim party and that the Muslims are the next dalits, senior BJP leader and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked Mr Gandhi to put out plain and clear what transpired during his interaction with the Muslim intellectuals, which the ruling party claimed was “not a constructive engagement”.

The Congress, however, dismissed the media report and said that it was a party of 132 crore Indians and like “a rainbow of which all religions and all castes are a part”. The Opposition party also hit back at the BJP saying when governance fails, rumours take precedence.

Quoting from the media report, Ms Sitharaman also questioned whether there was a certain agenda behind coining the term “Hindu terror” by the Congress and said that Mr Gandhi was in a course correction mode after his party claimed that he was a “janeudhari Hindu” before the Karntaka polls and he is now claiming that Congress is a party of Muslims before the 2019 polls.

The BJP claimed that Mr Gandhi’s reported statements were against the fundamentals of the Indian Constitution and alleged that the Congress wants to divide the country on communal lines ahead of the general polls.

“It (the Congress) is pla-ying up the card of religion... It may lead to the kind of division and communal disharmony which prevailed during the partition in 1947... The Congr-ess would be solely respo-nsible if any disharmony plays out between now and 2019 polls,” she alleged.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, indian constitution, communal card

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

2

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

3

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

4

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

5

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

more

ALSO FROMLife

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham