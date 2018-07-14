2019 polls: Manjhi for early seat adjustments

HAM insiders told this newspaper on Friday that the party has earmarked eight seats but wants to field candidates on five seats.

Patna: After the NDA, it’s the RJD-led Grand Secular Alliance in Bihar where uneasiness over seat-sharing is brewing.

According to sources, former chief minister and HAM(S) national president Jitan Ram Manjhi has expressed his desire to contest on at least five seats in the 2019 general elections.

“Our party wants to begin preparations at the ground level that’s why we are asking for early seat adjustments. Eight seats have already been identified by our party where we are confident to pose a threat to the NDA but we want the Grand Alliance to decide and give us only five seats,” aHAM insider said.

Speaking on the issue HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan told this newspaper that, “Our goal is to stop BJP from returning to power in 2019. Seat adjustments can be discussed during the meeting with all top leaders of Grand Secular Alliance in Bihar.”

Political analysts see Mr Manjhi’s demand for early seat adjustments as his tactics to put pressure on the Grand Secular Alliance.

Mr Manjhi, who is considered one of the strong mahadalit leaders in Bihar, is the only MLA from his party. Sources say that his entry into Mahagathbandhan was scripted by Tejashwi Yadav who has been trying to expand the Grand Secular Alliance in order to strengthen his political base in Bihar.