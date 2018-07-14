The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 14, 2018 | Last Update : 01:33 AM IST

India, Politics

2019 polls: Manjhi for early seat adjustments

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jul 14, 2018, 12:59 am IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2018, 12:58 am IST

HAM insiders told this newspaper on Friday that the party has earmarked eight seats but wants to field candidates on five seats.

itan Ram Manjhi (Photo: PTI/File)
 itan Ram Manjhi (Photo: PTI/File)

Patna: After the NDA, it’s the RJD-led Grand Secular Alliance in Bihar where uneasiness over seat-sharing is brewing.

According to sources, former chief minister and HAM(S) national president Jitan Ram Manjhi has expressed his desire to contest on at least five seats in the 2019 general elections.

HAM insiders told this newspaper on Friday that the party has earmarked eight seats but wants to field candidates on five seats.  

“Our party wants to begin preparations at the ground level that’s why we are asking for early seat adjustments. Eight seats have already been identified by our party where we are confident to pose a threat to the NDA but we want the Grand Alliance to decide and give us only five seats,” aHAM insider said.

Speaking on the issue HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan told this newspaper that, “Our goal is to stop BJP from returning to power in 2019. Seat adjustments can be discussed during the meeting with all top leaders of Grand Secular Alliance in Bihar.”

Political analysts see Mr Manjhi’s demand for early seat adjustments as his tactics to put pressure on the Grand Secular Alliance.

Mr Manjhi, who is considered one of the strong mahadalit leaders in Bihar, is the only MLA from his party. Sources say that his entry into Mahagathbandhan was scripted by Tejashwi Yadav who has been trying to expand the Grand Secular Alliance in order to strengthen his political base in Bihar.

Tags: jitan ram manjhi, 2019 general elections, grand secular alliance

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

2

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

3

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

4

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

5

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

The team of ‘Dhadak’ promoted the film on the sets of the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Janhvi gets ‘proposed’, Ishaan’s acrobatics, Madhuri-KJo’s moves on show

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham