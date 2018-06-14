Rahul Gandhi mum on who will head Opposition alliance

After the former President’s speech, however, many had praised him for showing the “mirror of truth” to the RSS.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee and Rahul Gandhi during the iftar party hosted by the Congress president in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Mumbai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi spoke confidently of the formation of an Opposition “mahagathbandhan” (grand alliance) to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and the RSS in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Lashing out at Mr Modi and the ruling party, Mr Gandhi said that the Prime Minister and the BJP were attacking the Constitution and other institutions of the nation.

“It is the sentiment of the people and not just political parties which are opposed to the BJP, to have a mahagathbandhan that can take on the BJP, the RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mr Gandhi told reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday. He, however, remained silent when asked who would lead the grand alliance of Opposition parties.

Later in the day in New Delhi, Mr Gandhi tried to scotch any lingering chatter of discord between his party and former President Pranab Mukherjee with well-orchestrated optics at the first iftar he hosted since taking over the reigns of the party. Seated at the high table, to his left, was Mr Mukherjee with whom he chatted over dinner, between playing host to many Opposition leaders and senior colleagues from his own party.

At one point during their conversation at a five-star hotel in Delhi, Mr Gandhi described as “bizzarre” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fitness video released on Twitter earlier in the day. But when he asked Mr Mukherjee what he thought of the video, the former President just smiled.

In the run-up to the iftar, there were rumours that Mr Mukherjee might not make it to the list of invitees because of his visit to RSS headquarters in Nagpur to address a convocation ceremony.

Mr Mukhrjee’s decision to accept the RSS’ invitation had miffed the Congress, with several leaders, including Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari and his own daughter Sharmistha, criticising him openly for legitimising an organisation whose divisive Hindutva ideology was in direct conflict with the Congress’ secular ethos.

After the former President’s speech, however, many had praised him for showing the “mirror of truth” to the RSS.

While Mr Gandhi’s mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was not present as she is in the US for a health check-up, big leaders of Opposition parties too were conspicuous by their absence though most had sent their representatives.

Satish Mishra represented the Bahujan Samaj Party, Manoj Jha the RJD, Kanhimozhi the DMK, Danish Ali the Janata Dal (Secular), Sitaram Yechury the CPI(M) and Dinesh Trivedi the Trinamul Congress.

The only party that was absent was the Samajwadi Party. “Ram Gopal Yadav has confirmed his presence, but he is stuck in traffic,” was the response of a senior Congress leader when quizzed on this.

Mr Gandhi’s iftar was attended by many senior Congress leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh and former President Pratibha Patil.