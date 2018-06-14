The Asian Age | News

PM Modi shares workout video, nominates Karnataka CM

HDK snubs challenge, Table Tennis star Manika Batra also nominated.

The video shows him meditating, walking on a track inspired by five elements of nature, and doing yoga exercises. (Photo: Twitter screengrab/@narendramodi)
 The video shows him meditating, walking on a track inspired by five elements of nature, and doing yoga exercises. (Photo: Twitter screengrab/@narendramodi)

New Delhi: Accepting the fitness challenge thrown at him as part of the #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday posted his fitness video on Twitter.

The video showed the Prime Minister meditating, walking on a track inspired by five elements of nature and doing yoga exercises.

On his part, Mr Modi nominated Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, table tennis player Manika Batra  and IPS officers, especially those above 40 years of age.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli had nominated the PM for this campaign, which was started by Union sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

As the Prime Minister nominated the Karnataka CM, the latter tweeted, “Dear @narendramodi ji I am honoured and thank you very much for d concern about my health I believe physical fitness is important for all annd support the cause. Yoga-treadmill are part of my daily workout regime. Yet, I am more concerned about devlpment fitness of my state and seek ur support for it.”

Mr Kumaraswamy’s party, the JD(S) allied with the Congress post-poll to keep out the BJP from forming the government in the southern state.

The BJP was the single largest party but short of a simple majority after the assembly polls.  

The PM's one-and-a-half minute video comes nearly a month after he accepted the fitness challenge. 

