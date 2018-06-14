The Asian Age | News

Eye on 2019, PM Modi asks Cabinet to gear up

Published : Jun 14, 2018, 2:15 am IST
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: With the next Lok Sabha polls less than a year away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked Union ministers that more efforts should be put in so that maximum number of people should get the benefits of the various central schemes. At the meeting with the council of ministers to review the progress of the flagship schemes implemented by the NDA government in the last four years, Mr Modi was of the view that stringent follow -up action was required to ensure that the beneficiaries continue to gain from the schemes.

A detailed presentation on the ongoing flagship schemes of the government was made at the meeting, which was followed by a dinner.  These schemes include Mudra Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujawala Yojana and Digital India.

Mr Modi, sources said, told the ministers that the follow-up should necessarily include grievance redressal to ensure that the beneficiaries can raise their concerns and complaints.

 He was also of the view that stringent follow-up helps in identifying the shortcomings.

