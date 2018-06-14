The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 14, 2018 | Last Update : 05:21 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IND vs AFG Only Test, Day 1: Hosts lose Vijay, Rahul
 
India, Politics

DMK stages walkout over Dy Speaker's order to expunge remarks

PTI
Published : Jun 14, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2018, 4:09 pm IST

DMK MLA R Masilamani recited a couplet from a Tamil classic and made some remarks that were expunged by Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman.

MK Stalin led the walkout of his party members objecting to the removal of comments. (Photo:File)
 MK Stalin led the walkout of his party members objecting to the removal of comments. (Photo:File)

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday staged a walkout in the Tamil Nadu Assembly following a sharp exchange of words between the treasury and opposition benches after remarks made by one of its Member's of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) were expunged by the Deputy Speaker.

Participating in the debate for demands for grants to the health department, DMK MLA R Masilamani recited a couplet from Tamil classic 'Thirukkural', and made some remarks which were expunged by Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman.
When DMK Deputy Leader Duraimurugan objected to it, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said only the remarks were removed and not the couplet adding the government had more respect and love for the saint poet Thiruvalluvar than the opposition.

Stalin led the walkout of his party members objecting to the removal of comments.

Earlier, when Masilamani referred to the low pass percentage of Tamil medium students (about 1.86 per cent) in the NEET, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said steps have been taken to ensure that students fared well in the national test.

During the Zero Hour, Stalin, reiterated his party position that a Cabinet meeting should be held and a policy decision (besides a resolution in the Assembly) be taken to facilitate the permanent closure of Vedanta's copper unit in Tuticorin district. 

Tags: dravida munnetra kazhagam, mk stalin, tamil nadu assembly, r masilamani, pollachi v jayaraman, duraimurugan, o panneerselvam, c vijayabaskar, vedanta's copper unit, tuticorin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s what your toes say about your personality

2

After drawing flak for endorsing health drink, Big B dissociates from campaign?

3

Amid Simmba shoot, Sara goes street shopping with Amrita at Hyderabad's Laad Bazaar

4

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

5

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham