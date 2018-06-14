The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 14, 2018 | Last Update : 04:12 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress wins Jayanagar, JD-S strategy pays off

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 14, 2018, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2018, 2:14 am IST

Soumya Reddy defeats BJP’s B.N. Prahlad Babu by 2,889 votes.

In a close contest, Ms Reddy, daughter of former minister, Ramalinga Reddy, won 54,457 votes as against Mr Babu’s 51,568.
 In a close contest, Ms Reddy, daughter of former minister, Ramalinga Reddy, won 54,457 votes as against Mr Babu’s 51,568.

Bengaluru: In another setback for the BJP in the city, Ms Soumya Reddy of the Congress won from the Jayanagar Assembly constituency, defeating its opponent, B.N. Prahlad Babu by a margin of 2,889 votes on Wednesday.

In a close contest, Ms Reddy, daughter of former minister, Ramalinga Reddy, won 54,457 votes as against Mr Babu’s 51,568. The Congress win is a blow for the BJP as it had hoped to retain Jayanagar banking on the sympathy factor following the sudden death of its MLA from the constituency, B.N. Vijaykumar in the run-up to the assembly poll, by fielding his brother, Prahlad Babu in his place.

For the Congress the win is significant as its tally has risen to 79 in the 222- strong Assembly and it now has 15 of the 28 seats in Bengaluru city and Bengaluru rural district in its kitty. One seat in the Assembly fell  vacant recently due to the death of Congress MLA, Siddu Nyamagouda in a road accident while CM Kumaraswamy has vacated Ramanagara, one of the two seats he won.

The win is also significant for  Ms Reddy, a debutante, as she is only the seventh woman from Bengaluru to enter the Vidhana Soudha.  Senior BJP leader, Shobha Karandlaje, who  now represents Udupi-Chikmagalur in the Lok Sabha, had won from Yeshwantpur  in the 2008 Assembly poll.

The Congress was clearly helped by JD(S) candidate, Kale Gowda withdrawing from the fray at the eleventh hour on the directions of his party supremo, H.D. Deve Gowda, who  reportedly acted on the request of Mr Ramalinga Reddy to avoid a split in the party’s vote share. This is the second upset in the city for the BJP in recent weeks as it lost from Rajarajeshwari Nagar as well, where the poll was postponed following the discovery of thousands of fake voter IDs  in  an apartment in Jalahalli ahead of the May 12 Assembly poll.

Reacting to the mandate,  defeated BJP candidate B. N Prahlad Babu, said, “Democracy has its ups and downs. Setbacks give an opportunity to become stronger. The  BJPand I will continue to work for the people of Jayanagar. We will rise again, sooner than most think! Congratulations to the Congress and Ms Sowmya Reddy.” -“Hearty congratulations to @Sowmyareddyr for winning #Jayanagar Assembly elections! A heartfelt thank you goes to the voters who saw the future in @INCKarnataka. With this impactful win, we have now conquered 15 out of 28 Assembly seats in Bengaluru.” Dr G. Parameshwar, PCC President and deputy chief minister  said. “Congratulations to @Sowmyareddyr for winning Jayanagar ! Our tally in Bengaluru city is 15 now. Thanks to the Congress party workers for ensuring victory.”

Tags: jayanagar assembly bypoll, soumya reddy, cm kumaraswamy

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid Simmba shoot, Sara goes street shopping with Amrita at Hyderabad's Laad Bazaar

2

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

3

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

4

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

5

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham