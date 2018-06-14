Arun Jaitley takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi, says ‘wisdom not heritable’

Reacting to Jaitley’s statements, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala dubbed him as a ‘minister without portfolio’.

New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi over his recent statements at his party's OBC meet, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said in “dynastic parties political positions are heritable. Unfortunately wisdom is not heritable.”

Mr Jaitley also questioned the Congress president over his “sudden love” for the OBC's as his party has “always anti-OBC.” The senior BJP leader said the great grandson of the man who authored The Discovery of India could with his “customary inaccuracies one day give to this country his monumental work on “The Rediscovery of Coca Cola.” Hitting back at Mr. Jaitley the Congress termed Mr Jaitley as a “minister without portfolio”. The Congress communications chief Mr Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Myopic memory, selective amnesia and weaving lies have become the hallmark of Modi government’s minister without portfolio Mr Jaitley.” Taking a jibe at the BJP leader, the Congress leader further added that it recognises attempts by Mr Jaitley to seek political relevance by such utterances.

Taking on the Congress president over his “shikanjiwalas” and “dhabawalas” statements, the senior BJP leader, in an article titled ' Is Congress becoming ideology-less? Is anti-Modism its only ideology,' on his Facebook page, said Mr Gandhi spoke on the “entrepreneurial skills of Shikanjiwalas, dhabawalas and mechanics” while his party collegue P Chidambaram had earlier claimed that “frying pakodas is not job creation.” Taking a jibe at the former finance minister, the senior BJP leader said “being cleverer than rest of his colleagues” was perhaps trying to “neutralise the success story of the Mudra Yojana” of the Modi government to promote self-employment among various weaker sections. Mudra Yojana is one of the flagship schemes of the Modi government and the incumbent faced criticism when the PM in an interview had asked if a person selling “pakodas” who earns `200 per day, will it be considered employment or not?”