Amit Shah okays Vasundhara Raje’s Suraj Vikas Yatra

New Delhi: The BJP leadership has given a go ahead to Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s Suraj Vikas Yatra, which had to be postponed after facing opposition from a section with the party’s state unit. With the state scheduled to go to polls by the end of this year, this yatra will be used by the ruling party to publicise works of the state and central governments and build up support, in the wake of a resurgent Congress.

The yatra, which was earlier scheduled to take off in April had to be postponed after some BJP state leaders opposed it and demanded that the crucial issue of the next state unit chief needs to be resolved first.

Ms Raje had a separate half-an-hour long meeting with BJP president Amit Shah and speculation is rife that party's national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav could head the party's state unit as his name is agreeable to both Ms Raje and the central leadership.

Ms Raje is reportedly opposed to Union minister of state Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's name for the post. Mr Shekhawat's name, it is learnt, was proposed by the central leadership.