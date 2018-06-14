The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 14, 2018 | Last Update : 04:12 AM IST

India, Politics

After Rajnath meet, Rio rules out idea of greater Nagaland

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jun 14, 2018, 2:11 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2018, 2:10 am IST

Naga groups decide to resume talks with New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI | File)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI | File)

Guwahati: After a meeting with Union home minister Rajnath Singh, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday said that physical integration of Naga inhabited areas of Northeast was not possible.

Mr Rio, who met Union home minister in New Delhi, said, “Though demand for integration of Naga inhabited areas of northeastern states was genuine, it was not possible to integrate it practically.”

In what has set the demand of greater Nagaland to rest, the Nagaland chief minister clarified that Naga inhabited areas are spread over different states of northeast and at this juncture, it doesn’t not look practically possible to integrate the areas.

He, however, reiterated that greater Nagaland was a genuine demand of the people.

Pointing out that people of Nagaland desires for an early solution to the Naga political issues, he however admitted that it was not possible to set any deadline for the signing of the peace agreement.

The meeting of Nagaland chief minister with union home minister Rajnath Singh was significant as it has come a day after the working committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) decided to resume talks with the Centre. The NNPGs, while acknowledging the appeal of the apex Naga tribal bodies and gaon burhas (village head) of Nagaland, decided to continue the dialogue in the greater interest of the Nagas.

In a press release issued at Kohima, the NNPGs stated that working committee has decided to begin the next round of talks in New Delhi.

The NNPGs on June 3 had decided to suspend all negotiations with the Government of India in protest against the raid carried out by the Assam Rifles at the residence of its co-convener and general secretary of NNC (Parent Body), V Nagi at Jotsoma in Kohima district on June 2.

Soon after the trouble started, twenty apex Naga tribal organisations along with “gaon burhas” of Nagaland at a joint consultative meeting on June 6 had urged the working committee of the Naga groups to continue the dialogue with the Centre in the larger interest of the people.

Tags: rajnath singh, neiphiu rio, assam rifles

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid Simmba shoot, Sara goes street shopping with Amrita at Hyderabad's Laad Bazaar

2

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

3

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

4

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

5

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham