India, Politics

SC refuses to stay Parrikar’s swearing-in as Goa CM, orders floor test on Mar 16

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 14, 2017, 11:47 am IST
Updated : Mar 14, 2017, 12:20 pm IST

The apex court will appoint senior most MLA as protem speaker.

Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Refusing to stay BJP leader Manohar Parrikar’s oath-taking ceremony as Goa chief minister, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered floor test on March 16.

Hearing the Congress’ petition challenging Goa Governor Mridula Sinha's decision to appoint Parrikar as the Goa CM, the apex court said that a floor test will determine which party should govern Goa.

SC directed that the Assembly session will be called at 11 AM and only business of the House will be the holding of floor test after swearing in of the members.

The apex court also requested the Governor to summon the House for conducting the floor test and directed that all pre-requisites for holding floor test be completed by March 15 including the formalities required by Election Commission.

The petition filed by Goa CLP leader Chandrakant Kavlekar had sought stay on the swearing-in of Parrikar as the chief minister. The petition had also sought quashing of the decision of the governor to appoint Parrikar as the chief minister.

During the hearing, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Congress, alleged that the BJP was indulging in horse-trading and violating the established constitutional practices.

He asserted that the Congress was not even consulted once on the formation of next government in the state.

The SC questioned Congress on why they did not approach the Governor before approaching the judiciary.

“If you had majority, you would have held dharna at Raj Bhavan. You could have brought affidavits of MLAs supporting you as inviting single largest party is subject to numbers. Why did you not go to Goa Governor?” said the SC.

SC added that the Congress' petition to judges also does not evidence that it has the needed support.

In the 40-member House, the Congress has 17 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 13, the MGP (3), the GFP (3), the NCP (1) and Independents (3).

On Sunday, Parrikar had submitted evidence before Governor, the support of 13 MLAs of the BJP, 3 MLAs of the MGP, 3 of the Goa Forward Party and two Independent MLAs thus having a total strength of 21 MLAs in the 40-member Assembly.

Tags: goa floor test, bjp, congress, manohar parrikar, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

