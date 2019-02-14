Mulayam Singh Yadav rattles Opposition, backs PM Modi 2nd term

Mulayam Singh Yadav later ducked questions on his praise for Modi when he was mobbed by reporters while leaving the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday created a flutter in Parliament when in the course of his farewell speech on the last day of the 16th Lok Sabha said that he wished to see Narendra Modi back as Prime Minister for a second term.

While the Prime Minister, who was sitting across the chamber, acknowledged his “blessing” with folded hands, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, sitting next to Mr Yadav, looked at him with consternation. The treasury benches, though, broke out into peals of laughter.

The veteran Samajwadi leader, known as a wily politician, said: “I wish that all members come back to the House.”

And then, pointing to Mr Modi, Mr Yadav said he wishes that the BJP leader comes back as the Prime Minister, remarks that drew repeated applause from the treasury benches. “I wish pradhan mantriji becomes pradhan mantri again,” he said.

The “blessings” for Mr Modi by Mr Yadav came at a time when his son Akhilesh Yadav has joined hands with arch-rival Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party to challenge the BJP in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Members of the ruling NDA alliance lustily cheered Mr Yadav with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” as he praised Mr Modi for making efforts to take everyone along. “I congratulate him (Modi) for making efforts to take everyone along,” Mr Yadav said, adding that the Prime Minister has done good work.

Mr Modi acknowledged the SP patriarch’s praise with folded hands and later made a mention of Mr Yadav’s “blessings” when he took the floor to deliver his speech.

“There is much to do. And Mulayam Singhji has given his blessings. I am very grateful to him,” Mr Modi said in his speech later.

Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav later ducked questions on his praise for Mr Modi when he was mobbed by reporters while leaving the Lok Sabha.