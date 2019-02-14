Congress has virtually ruled out alliance with AAP, says Kejriwal

Kejriwal’s statement comes a day after a late night opposition meeting that both he and Rahul attended, hosted by Sharad Pawar.

Asked whether the AAP was more eager for an alliance with the Congress, he said the BJP would benefit in a three-cornered contest. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Congress has ‘nearly said no’ to an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.

Kejriwal’s statement comes a day after a late night opposition meeting that both he and Congress president Rahul Gandhi attended, hosted by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

"We are very worried about the nation, so we are more keen (on an alliance). The Congress has almost said no to an alliance," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Asked whether the AAP was more eager for an alliance with the Congress, he said the BJP would benefit in a three-cornered contest.

The various opposition parties decided on a pre-poll alliance to take on PM Modi and BJP in the upcoming general elections.