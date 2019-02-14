Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 | Last Update : 03:22 AM IST

India, Politics

Citizenship Bill is stalled in RS, Northeast erupts in joy

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 14, 2019, 2:02 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2019, 2:02 am IST

Under the Assam Accord, all illegal immigrants who have entered after 1971, irrespective of religion, have to be deported.

In Upper Assam, all those who opposed the bill bursted crackers and gave out sweets, accusing the BJP-led alliance government of backing the “anti-people” bill at the behest of the RSS.
 In Upper Assam, all those who opposed the bill bursted crackers and gave out sweets, accusing the BJP-led alliance government of backing the “anti-people” bill at the behest of the RSS.

Guwahati: In what was described as a grand victory of the anti-Citizenship Bill lobby in the Northeast, the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill on Wednesday failed to get passed in the Rajya Sabha, which adjourned sine die after repeated interruptions by the Opposition.

As soon as the news came of the Rajya Sabha’s sine die adjournment, student bodies, civil society groups and political parties in Assam erupted in celebrations, saying it was the victory of all the people in the Northeast.

However, Assam finance minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters this could not be seen as a victory of the state’s people, and that his party would remain committed to the issue and will come back with the bill if it returns to power. He said if the law was not in place, then by 2022 Assam would be controlled by Bangladeshi Muslims.

It is significant that bills introduced in the Rajya Sabha and pending there do not lapse with the dissolution of the Lok Sabha; but bills passed by the Lok Sabha and pending in the Rajya Sabha lapse as the term of the Lower House ends.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said in a statement on Wednesday evening: “I think it was the effort of all political parties, all organisations and the movement at every level that really led to the stalling of the bill in the Rajya Sabha. So I don’t want to go into the details, but I can tell you efforts were made at different levels which ultimately culminated in what has happened today. I think the credit goes to all the organisations, all the political parties that worked day and night to reach out to the leaderships of different political parties, and we are happy that ultimately the sentiments of the people and the voice of the people of the Northeast has been heard.”

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill provides for conferring Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after seven years of residence in India, instead of 12 years, which is the current norm, even if they do not possess any document.

Student organisations, political parties and socio-cultural bodies have been protesting on the grounds that it seeks to grant nationality to non-Muslims who have come into India upto December 31, 2014, extending the deadline from 1971 as provided under the Assam Accord.

Under the Assam Accord, all illegal immigrants who have entered after 1971, irrespective of religion, have to be deported, and this bill violates that. The student body leaders and members of civil society groups thanked Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma for his bold stand against the bill. Mr Sangma had threatened to sever all links with the National Democratic Alliance and topple the BJP-led Manipur government. In Upper Assam, all those who opposed the bill bursted crackers and gave out sweets, accusing the BJP-led alliance government of backing the “anti-people” bill at the behest of the RSS.

Tags: citizenship amendment bill, rajya sabha, himanta biswa sarma

Latest From India

Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)

BJP using governor Malik to fulfil agenda: Mehbooba Mufti

Injured students being rushed to a hospital in Pulwama on Wednesday. (Photo: H.U. Naqash)

Over 2 dozen J&K students hurt in blast at tuition centre

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders during a protest over the Rafale deal at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Asian age)

Rahul Gandhi pooh-poohs CAG report on defence deal

Union minister Arun Jaitley.

Truth has triumphed in Rafale, says Arun Jaitley

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Amit Shah takes holy dip during Kumbh Mela

2

Indian millennials looking for love in matrimony

3

Mamata Banerjee prayed in front of Gandhi statue 'to remove BJP'

4

How PM Modi's tweet blossomed love between Lankan girl, Indian boy?

5

3 Indian-Americans convicted in multi-million dollar money-laundering scheme

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham