Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 | Last Update : 03:22 AM IST

India, Politics

Centre’s philosophy is bluff, bluster & intimidation: Sonia Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 14, 2019, 2:02 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2019, 2:02 am IST

Says recent electoral victories in 3 states have enthused Congress workers.

Sonia Gandhi
 Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Praising Congress president Rahul Gandhi for taking political opponents head-on, his mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre claiming that “bluff, bluster and intimidation” have been the Modi government’s philosophy.

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party mee-ting on the last day of the 16th Lok Sabha, Mrs Gan-dhi said that victories in MP, Rajasthan and Chhatt-isgarh had enthused the party workers and given them confidence. “We go to the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls with renewed confidence and resolve. Our victories in Rajast-han, Chhattisgarh and MP have given us new hope,” she said.

She also praised the Con-gress chief for bringing in fresh energy and putting together a team which blends youth and experience. Launching a scat-hing attack on the Centre, Mrs Gandhi said that there is an “all-pervasive atmosphere of fear and strife” across the country.

The foundations of “our democratic and secular republic” have come und-er “systematic assault” by the government, she clai-med adding that the very values, principles and provisions of the Consti-tution have been under continued attack from the Modi government.

“Institutions have been subverted. Political opponents have been hounded...” Asserting that the last five years have been a time of  economic stress and so-cial strain for the country, she said the Northeast wa-s burning, aienation in Jammu and Kashmir has scaled new heights, dalits, adivasis an-d minorities were being t-argeted and farmers were facing unprecedented distress.

Later the Congress president in a Facebook post, said that the Congress Parliamentary Party met at Parliament House wh-ere Mrs Gandhi said the people of the country we-re wise and know that “ju-mlabaazi” (rhetoric) is no substitute for sensitive an-d responsive governance.

Tags: rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi

Latest From India

Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)

BJP using governor Malik to fulfil agenda: Mehbooba Mufti

Injured students being rushed to a hospital in Pulwama on Wednesday. (Photo: H.U. Naqash)

Over 2 dozen J&K students hurt in blast at tuition centre

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders during a protest over the Rafale deal at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Asian age)

Rahul Gandhi pooh-poohs CAG report on defence deal

Union minister Arun Jaitley.

Truth has triumphed in Rafale, says Arun Jaitley

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Amit Shah takes holy dip during Kumbh Mela

2

Indian millennials looking for love in matrimony

3

Mamata Banerjee prayed in front of Gandhi statue 'to remove BJP'

4

How PM Modi's tweet blossomed love between Lankan girl, Indian boy?

5

3 Indian-Americans convicted in multi-million dollar money-laundering scheme

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham