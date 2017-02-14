Maya fires salvo at UP CM, says Bulandshahr rape a blot on him

Ms Mayawati was addressing a rally in Etawah where she accused Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav of humiliating Shivpal Yadav for the sake of his son.

Etawah: BSP president Mayawati, on Monday, mounted a blistering attack on the chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and said that the Bulandshahr gang rape incident was a blot on his tenure.

Sympathising with Mr Shivpal Yadav, she said, “Jab Shivpal ko mantri se hatna pada, us samay hamne dekha ki Mulayam Singh ne kaha ki hum kuchh keh nahi sakte — sarkar apni hai, ladka bhi apna hai. Shivpal had to suffer the humiliation.”

She attacked the Samajwadi Party government and said that at least 500 riots took place in the Akhilesh regime and Muslims were the worst suffers in these. Ms Mayawati said that the Akhilesh government had “cunningly renamed” the schemes launched by the BSP government and projected them as its own.

Ms Mayawati also accused the SP of spending government money on their campaign. “In any case, during the SP regime, there has been less work and more crime and Mulayam’s son has insulted his own brother so what else do you expect from this government?” she asked.

The BSP supremo said that demonetisation had made lakhs of people jobless and worst affected were poor. She said that the Modi government had taken the demonetisation decision for political gains, but had not even fulfilled even one-fourth of their promises made to the people. Note ban has dealt a death blow to the rural economy, she added.

She asked people to cast their votes before having their meals and said that women should lead the way this time.