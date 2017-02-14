The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 14, 2017 | Last Update : 02:16 AM IST

India, Politics

Maya fires salvo at UP CM, says Bulandshahr rape a blot on him

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 14, 2017, 1:24 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2017, 1:21 am IST

Ms Mayawati was addressing a rally in Etawah where she accused Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav of humiliating Shivpal Yadav for the sake of his son.

BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)
 BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Etawah: BSP president Mayawati, on Monday, mounted a blistering attack on the chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and said that the Bulandshahr gang rape incident was a blot on his tenure.

Ms Mayawati was addressing a rally in Etawah where she accused Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav of humiliating Shivpal Yadav for the sake of his son.

Sympathising with Mr Shivpal Yadav, she said, “Jab Shivpal ko mantri se hatna pada, us samay hamne dekha ki Mulayam Singh ne kaha ki hum kuchh keh nahi sakte — sarkar apni hai, ladka bhi apna hai. Shivpal had to suffer the humiliation.”

She attacked the Samajwadi Party government and said that at least 500 riots took place in the Akhilesh regime and Muslims were the worst suffers in these. Ms Mayawati said that the Akhilesh government had “cunningly renamed” the schemes launched by the BSP government and projected them as its own.

Ms Mayawati also accused the SP of spending government money on their campaign. “In any case, during the SP regime, there has been less work and more crime and Mulayam’s son has insulted his own brother so what else do you expect from this government?” she asked.

The BSP supremo said that demonetisation had made lakhs of people jobless and worst affected were poor. She said that the Modi government had taken the demonetisation decision for political gains, but had not even fulfilled even one-fourth of their promises made to the people. Note ban has dealt a death blow to the rural economy, she added.

She asked people to cast their votes before having their meals and said that women should lead the way this time.

Tags: mayawati, akhilesh yadav, shivpal yadav, bulandshahr gang rape case
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Etawah

MOST POPULAR

1

The best workout for men to help men last long in sex

2

Beyonce's viral pregnancy announcement pic gets a five-storey mural

3

Adele and Beyonce rule at this year's Grammys

4

Irfan's fitting reply to awkward question about being Muslim

5

Coins balanced in near impossible ways in viral video

more

Editors' Picks

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham