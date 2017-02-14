Arunachal Pradesh ex-gov JP Rajkhowa for inquiry into ‘graft cases’

Mr Rajkhowa also sought a CBI/NIA inquiry into the allegations made by former Arunachal chief minister Kalikho Pul.

New Delhi: Former Arunachal Pradesh governor J.P. Rajkhowa said politicians and separatist militants have very close ties in the state and that he had informed the President and the PM in writing.

Speaking exclusively with this newspaper, Mr Rajkhowa also sought a CBI/NIA inquiry into the allegations made by former Arunachal chief minister Kalikho Pul in his suicide note dated November 8, 2016, where he named several big politicians involved in corrupt practices. “Since big names are involved, only organisations like CBI/NIA should investigate to ascertain the missing links and verify the truth,” he said.