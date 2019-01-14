Rahul to address 'anti-BJP rally' in Bihar on February 3

‘All party workers, MPs or MLAs have geared up to make this rally a big success,’ said Cong leader and MLC Prem Chand Mishra.

Patna: As the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are inching closer, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address an anti-BJP rally named 'Jan Aakansha' at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on February 3.

Congress leader and MLC Prem Chand Mishra said the party has invited top opposition leaders from across the country to attend the rally.

"It will be a huge rally as the party is holding it after 28 years without any alliance. All party workers, MPs or MLAs have geared up to make this rally a big success. We have invited all Opposition leaders to attend this rally in Patna. People of Bihar have the right to know what the Central and Bihar government has done so far for poor and common people," he added.

While the NDA in Bihar, led by state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has already announced its seat-sharing formula, the Opposition here is yet to arrive at a consensus.

BJP, JDU, and LJP have already announced the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU contesting 17 seats each, leaving six seats for Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP.