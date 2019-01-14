The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jan 14, 2019 | Last Update : 07:10 PM IST

India, Politics

Kashmir still a challenge due to Pak's destabilising activities: Rajnath

PTI
Published : Jan 14, 2019, 5:59 pm IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2019, 6:01 pm IST

Extremist violence in north-eastern areas saw a decline of 80 per cent, Singh also said at the event.

‘The Modi government has launched the world's largest universal health care scheme Ayushmaan Bharat which has benefited 7.5 lakh people so far,’ Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 'The Modi government has launched the world's largest universal health care scheme Ayushmaan Bharat which has benefited 7.5 lakh people so far,' Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lakhimpur: Kashmir is still a challenge due to destabilising activities by Pakistan, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lakhimpur on Monday.

He was talking to media-persons after inaugurating the administrative building, residential block and officers' mess at the SSB sector headquarters in Lakhimpur.

"Kashmir is still a challenge due to destabilising activities by neighbouring Pakistan. However, the Army, the CRPF, the J&K police and intelligence bureau men are acting in better coordination," he said.

Speaking about Naxal incidents, the home minister said they had dropped by 50 per cent during the last four years.

Extremist violence in north-eastern areas saw a decline of 80 per cent, Singh said.

Lauding improvements made on the internal security front, he said, "No major terrorist incident had taken place in India during the last four-and-a-half years (of the Narendra Modi government)."

Singh said the country's economy today was counted as the world's fastest growing. "By 2030, the Indian economy would rank among top three economies of the world," he said.

"The Modi government has launched the world's largest universal health care scheme Ayushmaan Bharat which has benefited 7.5 lakh people so far," Singh said.

