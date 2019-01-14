The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 14, 2019 | Last Update : 03:30 PM IST

India, Politics

'BSP-SP tie up best thing happened': Tejashwi Yadav offers full support to alliance

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 14, 2019, 3:12 pm IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2019, 3:32 pm IST

Tejashwi congratulated Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati for coming together and said that Lalu Yadav had always dreamt of such an alliance.

RJD leader also raised the CBI controversy and said the CBI and the ED are no longer independent agencies ad they have now become alliance partners of BJP. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 RJD leader also raised the CBI controversy and said the CBI and the ED are no longer independent agencies ad they have now become alliance partners of BJP. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi:  RJD vice-president Tejashwi Yadav on Monday offered full support to the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saying the alliance was the best thing that could have happened and will be considered as a big step in the Indian politics.

Addressing a joint press conference in Lucknow with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi said, “We have no doubt that the BJP will be wiped out of UP and Bihar. The SP-BSP alliance has sent a message across the country.”

 “Both Mayawati ji and Akhilesh ji have formed this alliance in the national interest. It was necessary in light of the situation in the country right now. Those who were slaves of British are in power right now,” Tejashwi said.

Tejashwi congratulated Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati for coming together and said that the RJD leader Lalu Yadav had always dreamt of such an alliance.

RJD leader also raised the CBI controversy and said the CBI and the ED are no longer independent agencies ad they have now become alliance partners of BJP.

Referring to Lalu Yadav, who is in jail, Tejashwi said that the only reason that Lalu was in jail is because “Modiji saw him as a threat”.

Talking on Congress which won’t be a part of UP alliance, Tejashwi said, “Samajwadi Party and BSP are enough to beat Modi ji, the by elections are also an indication of it. You can also read Rahul ji's statement, he has said 'BJP is not going to get seats here, who is in alliance is not important'.”

At the same time, RJD leader said that the two states of UP and Bihar will decide who will form the next government at the Centre.

Tags: rjd, bsp-sp alliance, tejashwi yadav, 2019 lok sabha elections, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

2

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

3

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

4

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

5

Alphabet board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham