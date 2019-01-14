The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 14, 2019 | Last Update : 11:22 AM IST

India, Politics

'BJP will be whitewashed,' predicts Tejashwi Yadav after meeting Mayawati

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 14, 2019, 9:06 am IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2019, 9:06 am IST

'Laluji wanted grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh and Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav to contest election together,' Tejashwi said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met BSP supremo Mayawati at her residence in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter | @yadavtejashwi)
 RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met BSP supremo Mayawati at her residence in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter | @yadavtejashwi)

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party does not stand a chance to come back into power and will be whitewashed in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday after meeting BSP supremo Mayawati at her residence in Lucknow.

The meeting came a day after Mayawati announced an alliance with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Welcoming the “grand alliance” in Uttar Pradesh, Tejashwi expressed confidence that the SP-BSP combination will win all seats in the state.

"There is atmosphere today where they want to scrap Baba Saheb's constitution and implement 'Nagpur laws'. People welcome the step taken by Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. BJP will be whitewashed in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. They will not win even one seat in UP. The SP-BSP alliance will win all seats," the RJD leader told the media.

Tejashwi also said that his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, wanted a SP-BSP alliance. “Laluji wanted grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh and Mayawatiji and Akhilesh Yadav to contest election together,” he told reporters.

In a joint press conference on Saturday, Mayawati and Akhilesh announced that their parties have agreed to form an alliance in which the two parties will contest in 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the two leaders left the Congress out of their alliance, leaving only Amethi and Raebareli seats for the Rahul Gandhi party. They have also kept two seats for the smaller parties.

Reacting on the decision, senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Sunday said that exclusion of Congress from the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh was wrong and not a good sign for future alliances at national level.

Singh, RJD's national vice president

"This (SP-BSP alliance excluding Congress) is not good. They have stitched an alliance leaving Congress out of it. The grand alliance should be formed with Congress," Singh was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (S), another constituent of the grand alliance in Bihar, has also expressed reservation over Congress' exclusion in the alliance announced by UP's satraps Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

HAM(S) chief and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi had said "if they (SP-BSP) neglect Congress in UP, then they may have to face loss as BJP may be able to gain from it"

Following the “grand snub”, the Congress on Sunday announced that it will contest on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on its own in the Lok Sabha polls.

Tags: tejashwi yadav, mayawati, 2019 lok sabha elections, sp-bsp alliance
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

2

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

3

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

4

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

5

Alphabet board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham