'Alliance will work as long as Akhilesh bows down before Mayawati': SP MLA

On January 12, BSP and SP announced that they will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls together in Uttar Pradesh, keeping the Congress aside. (Photo: PTI | File)

Shikohabad: The SP-BSP alliance will run as long as Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav agrees to everything Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati says and bows down before her, according to SP MLA Hariom Yadav.

"SP-BSP alliance will not work in Firozabad. It won't be successful here. This gathbandhan will run only till our president (Akhilesh Yadav) agrees with Behenji (Mayawati) and bows down before her," Hariom said on Sunday.

On January 12, BSP and SP announced that they will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls together, keeping the Congress aside.

Foes-turned-friends BSP and SP will contest on 38 seats each, while two Lok Sabha seats have been left for other parties.

Both BSP and SP decided not to field candidates against UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli and Amethi, respectively.