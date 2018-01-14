The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jan 14, 2018 | Last Update : 07:11 AM IST

India, Politics

Cabinet ministers should speak up like SC judges: Yashwant Sinha

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 14, 2018, 2:27 am IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2018, 6:37 am IST

Yashwant asks party colleagues to ‘speak up for democracy’.

Yashwant Sinha
 Yashwant Sinha

New Delhi: Disgruntled BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday asked his party colleagues and ministers to “get rid of their fear” and “speak up for democracy” like the four Supreme Court judges who came out publicly against the chief justice.

Attacking the Narendra Modi government, the former Union minister referred to the comments of the four judges to claim that the prevailing atmosphere was like the Emergency in 1975-77 and voiced concern over short parliamentary sessions. If Parliament is compromised, the Supreme Court is not in order, then democracy is threatened, he told reporters.

“If four seniormost Supreme Court judges say democracy is under threat, we have to take their words very seriously,” he said.

“Every citizen who feels for democracy should speak up. I will ask party (BJP) leaders and senior Cabinet ministers to speak up. I will appeal to them to get rid of their fears and speak up,” he said. However, Mr Sinha insisted that it was for the apex court to sort out the crisis after the four senior judges virtually revolted against the country’s chief justice yesterday, raising questions on “selective” case allocation and certain judicial orders.

Like the Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister is also first among equals in the government and his cabinet colleagues should speak up, he said.

Mr Sinha, who has been a vocal critic of the Modi government over issues like demonetisation, GST and Kashmir, claimed that he was “personally aware of the fear in which members of the cabinet in this government are working, and that also is a threat to democracy”.

The BJP has in the past attributed Mr Sinha’s scathing criticism of the government to his being sidelined in the party with finance minister Arun Jaitley once dubbing him as a “job applicant at 80”. Mr Sinha was a Cabinet minister in the first BJP-led NDA government and held the finance and foreign affairs portfolios.

While speaking to repo-rters, Mr Sinha also rejected suggestions that politicians should not wade into the judicial crisis, saying when four seniormost SC judges have gone public, it was no longer an internal matter of the court and it was imperative for every concerned citizen to raise his voice. Political parties and Parliament should speak when four seniormost judges had spoken about dangers to democracy, he said.

Tags: yashwant sinha, supreme court judges, narendra modi government

