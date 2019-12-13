Friday, Dec 13, 2019 | Last Update : 02:19 PM IST

'Look forward to working together': PM Modi congratulates Boris Johnson

Johnson's Conservative Party on Friday secured a majority in the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated his British counterpart Boris Johnson on his Conservative Party's victory in the 2019 general elections and said that he looks forward to working with him for closer India-UK ties. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated his British counterpart Boris Johnson on his Conservative Party's victory in the 2019 general elections and said that he looks forward to working with him for closer India-UK ties.

"Many congratulations to PM @BorisJohnson for his return with a thumping majority. I wish him the best and look forward to working together for closer India-UK ties," Modi tweeted.

Johnson's Conservative Party on Friday secured a majority in the House of Commons. The victory would mean that they will plough ahead with the Brexit, dashing all chances of a second referendum over the issue.

This was Britain's third general election in a little more than four years, and the second since the June 2016 Brexit referendum.

