Japan PM Shinzo Abe may cancel India trip amid Citizenship Bill protests: Report

This comes amid violent protests in the Northeast over a new citizenship law approved by Parliament.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's India visit, which was scheduled to begin on Sunday, has been postponed, sources aware of the developments said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's India visit, which was scheduled to begin on Sunday, has been postponed, sources aware of the developments said.

Guwahati, the planned venue for a summit between Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been engulfed in violent protests over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.