Japan PM Shinzo Abe may cancel India trip amid Citizenship Bill protests: Report

Published : Dec 13, 2019, 10:20 am IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2019, 10:20 am IST

This comes amid violent protests in the Northeast over a new citizenship law approved by Parliament.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's India visit, which was scheduled to begin on Sunday, has been postponed, sources aware of the developments said.
 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's India visit, which was scheduled to begin on Sunday, has been postponed, sources aware of the developments said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's India visit, which was scheduled to begin on Sunday, has been postponed, sources aware of the developments said.



Guwahati, the planned venue for a summit between Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been engulfed in violent protests over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

