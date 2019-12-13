Friday, Dec 13, 2019 | Last Update : 04:08 AM IST

Anti-CAB stand: Two JD-U leaders in trouble

Both the leaders had urged JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to reconsider the decision to support the CAB in Parliament.

 Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)

Patna: The JD(U) leadership may initiate strong action against two of its leaders for going against the party’s official stand on the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Sources said that top leadership of the JD(U) may issue show-cause notices to its vice president Prashant Kishor and senior leader Pavan Varma for giving statements against the party after CAB was passed in the Parliament.

Both the leaders had urged JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to reconsider the decision to support the CAB in Parliament.

In a tweet, late Monday night after the CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha Mr Kishor had said that he was “disappointed to see JD(U) supporting CAB that discriminates the right to citizenship on the basis of religion. It’s incongruous with the party’s constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals”.

In another tweet on Wednesday he wrote, “while supporting CAB, the JD(U) leadership should spare a moment for all those who reposed their faith in it in 2015.”

