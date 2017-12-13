The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Dec 13, 2017 | Last Update : 03:47 AM IST

India, Politics

Shame on you: Sharad Pawar to PM Modi on Singh remarks

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 13, 2017, 1:22 am IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2017, 2:49 am IST

Pawar was speaking at a public rally jointly organised by the Congress and the NCP in Nagpur to focus on issues relating to agrarian crisis.

NCP President Sharad Pawar (Photo: Shripad Naik)
New Delhi: Wading into the raging controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations against former PM Manmohan Singh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday that Modi has ‘demeaned’ the PM’s office by making such charges.

“Shame on you, Prime Minister, for making such allegations. You have made allegations against this country’s former prime minister and former defence officials,” said Pawar, who had also held the Union defence minister portfolio.

On Sunday, during a poll rally in Gujarat, PM Modi had sought to link a dinner meeting hosted by suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for Pakistan dignitaries, with the ongoing Gujarat state elections and an anti-BJP conspiracy. Manmohan Singh attended the December 6 meeting, among others.

Mr Pawar condemned Modi for “deliberately” misconstruing the dinner meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s residence and presenting it as a conspiracy by Pakistan to interfere in the Gujarat polls.

Mr Modi had insinuated that his predecessor had colluded with Pakistan for BJP’s defeat at the polls. The former premier responded by saying Mr Modi was setting a “dangerous precedent” and sought his apology to the nation, a demand rejected by the Centre.

The meeting took place a day before Mr Aiyar used the neech aadmi (lowly person) term to describe Mr Modi which led to his suspension from the Congress.

Mr Pawar was speaking at a public rally jointly organised by the Congress and the NCP in Nagpur to focus on issues relating to agrarian crisis.

Tags: narendra modi, manmohan singh, sharad pawar

