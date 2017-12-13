The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 13, 2017 | Last Update : 02:16 AM IST

India, Politics

Rahul Gandhi predicts zabardast Gujarat win for Congress

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 13, 2017, 1:11 am IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2017, 1:13 am IST

The second and final phase of elections will see 93 Assembly seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat going to polls.

Mr Gandhi said that the Prime Minister, unlike in the past, had refrained from speaking on corruption in these polls. (Photo: AP)
 Mr Gandhi said that the Prime Minister, unlike in the past, had refrained from speaking on corruption in these polls. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi/Ahmedabad: On the last day of Gujarat poll campaign, a combative Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi predicted a “zabardast” (tremendous) win for the party due to a strong undercurrent against the ruling BJP. He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments insinuating that his predecessor, Dr Manmohan Singh, colluded with Pakistan to influence the outcome of state polls.

“The Congress will win the election... the results will be zabardast,” said Mr Gandhi.

Winding up his nearly three-month campaign trail ahead of the final phase of voting on December 14, Mr Gandhi also raised the issue of atrocities against dalits in Gujarat that have made them insecure. He cited last year’s Una incident in which young Dalit men were flogged for skinning a dead cow.

“This is the first time that I am seeing that all communities are angry with one government. Patidars, tribals, dalits and backward communities are all agitating. There is zabardast (tremendous) undercurrent (against the BJP)… Public mood has undergone zabardast change,” he said.

“Modiji is silent on Una’s tragic incident, but who will take the responsibility for it. A number of laws were made in the name of dalits, but who will execute them earnestly,” he said on Twitter.

In his first press conference after being declared elected as the Congress president, Mr Gandhi said in Ahmedabad that Mr Modi’s comments on Dr Singh were “unacceptable”.

The Congress president-elect said what his party colleague Mani Shankar Aiyar had said about Mr Modi was not right, but, at the same time, what Mr Modi said about the former Prime Minister  was also not acceptable. Addressing an election rally on Sunday, Mr Modi had sought to suggest that Pakistan was trying to influence the Assembly polls in the state and accused Dr Singh of being part of the plan.

“Narendra Modiji is my political opponent. He says many wrong things about me. But as he is the Prime Minister of the country, not a single bad word will come out of my mouth for him,” Mr Gandhi said.

“I want to change the political discourse. It has become ugly, it has become nasty. The atmosphere is filled with anger,” he added.

Elaborating on his plans for the party, Mr Gandhi said that he would like to spread the Congress’ ideology in the country that politics should be done through “love”.

On questions about his temple visits, a rudraksh-sporting Mr Gandhi asked what was wrong in visiting temples.

“Mandir jana mana hai kya (Am I not allowed to visit temple)?” he said, adding that he had prayed for the well being of the people.

Mr Gandhi said that the Prime Minister, unlike in the past, had refrained from speaking on corruption in these polls. “It is for the first time in an election that Modiji has not spoken about corruption... about farmers,” said the Congress president-elect.

Mr Modi has also remained silent on allegations of financial wrongdoings against Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah and the alleged irregularities in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Mr Gandhi added.

Denying allegations that the Congress was playing caste politics in Gujarat by seeking support of caste and community group leaders like Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, Mr Gandhi said, “The Congress wants to take along all sections of Gujarat together as against the BJP which has worked for 10 to 15 industrialists.”

Flanked by Gujarat PCC chief Bharatsinh Solanki and state in-charge Ashok Gehlot, Mr Gandhi said, “The BJP has lost its position... After the first phase of voting in the state, we are confident that we are going to form the government here,” he said.

The Congress leader’s post highlighting insecurity among dalits was part of his “a question a day” series on social media launched in the run up to the Gujarat elections.

Mr Gandhi also thanked the voters on the last day of campaigning. “Dear people of Gujarat, you all gave me your support, affection and respect. We will always be indebted for the blessings you have showered upon me and Congress. I will always be at your disposal for Gujarat’s bright future. Thank you, Gujarat,” tweeted Mr Gandhi.

The second and final phase of elections will see 93 Assembly seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat going to polls.

The first phase of voting for the 182-member house held on December 9 covered 89 seats. The results will be declared on December 18.

Tags: gujarat polls 2017, narendra modi, rahul gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

After making headlines for butt-naked and topless pictures, Esha Gupta now deletes them

2

Argentine legend Diego Maradona skips charity match with Sourav Ganguly

3

Modi eats mushrooms worth Rs 1.2 Cr every month, says Cong ally

4

Ice Age fossils, including mammoth, found at LA subway extension work

5

Wield the wand: Day-long convention of magicians in Thane to push for status of 'art'

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham