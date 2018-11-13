The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 13, 2018 | Last Update : 03:05 PM IST

India, Politics

Actor Rajinikanth backs Modi, says PM 'stronger than 10 persons'

PTI
Published : Nov 13, 2018, 2:03 pm IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2018, 2:03 pm IST

The superstar's remarks came amid speculation that opposition parties are looking at a mega-coalition against the Modi government.

The actor has already announced he will take the political plunge and contest from all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections, originally due in 2021. He is yet to launch his party. (Photo: File)
 The actor has already announced he will take the political plunge and contest from all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections, originally due in 2021. He is yet to launch his party. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Top Tamil actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday virtually threw his weight behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was 'stronger' than '10 persons' aligning against him.

The superstar's remarks came amid speculation that opposition parties are looking at a mega-coalition against the Modi government for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. 

"When 10 persons go against one person, who is stronger? Those 10, or the persons they are aligning against. If 10 persons declare a war against one man, who is stronger," he told reporters here when questioned on the possibility of an alliance by opposition parties. 

On Monday, Rajinikanth had said that "they (opposition parties) feel that way, then it should be definitely like that," when responding to a question whether the BJP was such a 'dangerous' party electorally, that warranted formation of a mega national alliance against it. 

Asked if Modi was "stronger" and whether he was implying it with his statement, the actor said he "can't be more clear." 

Rajinikanth again insisted that when ten persons join hands against one man, apparently Modi, the latter is stronger. Asked whether he would align with the BJP, he said it will be decided later. 

The actor has already announced he will take the political plunge and contest from all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections, originally due in 2021. He is yet to launch his party. 

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu recently visited DMK president M K Stalin here as part of his efforts to bring together various parties for the 2019 Lok Sabha election to dislodge the BJP government at the Centre. 

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has also been batting for opposition unity against the BJP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a vocal critic of the saffron party-led government at the Centre. 

Rajinikanth is touted to be inclined towards the BJP, with Modi himself meeting the veteran star on more than one occasion in the recent past, once at his residence here. His critics have often claimed that he was favourably disposed towards the saffron party. 

However, he had on Monday described as 'flawed' the implementation of the much-hyped 2016 demonetisation effort by the prime minister. "The implementation was flawed. It is a matter that should be discussed in detail," Rajinikanth had said on Monday.

Tags: rajinikanth, tamil nadu, pm modi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

2

Arjun Kapoor, Raj Kumar Gupta wrap India's Most Wanted, actor feels story of the unsung hero needs to be told

3

Chhattisgarh polls: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Dornapal district

4

Martin Sheen missing in Malibu Fire: Son Charlie's tweet helps news crew find his parents

5

Watch: Ranveer thanks fans for wishing him Shaadi Mubarak before leaving for Italy

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMLife

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of Tihar festival. (Photos: AP)

It's a dog's world: Nepal celebrates their love for mutts through Tihar festival

Diwali, festival of lights, is celebrated every autumn in northern hemisphere and symbolises spiritual victory of light over darkness. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Let there be light: India gears up to celebrate Diwali

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham