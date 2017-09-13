Party symbol: Election Commission rejects Sharad claim

Yadav was removed as the party’s leader in the Upper House. after he attended Mr Prasad’s rally in Patna.

New Delhi: In a setback to rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, the Election Commission on Tuesday dismissed claims made by him on the party symbol, saying his plea lacked evidence of support in party. The Rajya Sabha secretariat also asked Mr Yadav to respond within a week to his party’s petition that he be disqualified from the House for “anti-party” activities.

Following Mr Yadav’s open rebellion against party president Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with the BJP and his subsequent decision of attending the rally organised by RJD president Lalu Prasad in Patna, the JD(U) leadership had urged Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu to disqualify him and another member of the Upper House Ali Anwar Ansari.

In the memorandum submitted to Mr Naidu, JD(U) general secretary Sanjay Jha said there was a precedent of a member being disqualified from the Rajya Sabha after he attended Opposition’s events and cited the example of BJP member Jai Narain Prasad Nishad, who had gone to the RJD.

Mr Yadav was removed as the party’s leader in the Upper House. after he attended Mr Prasad’s rally in Patna. The senior leader had refused to abide by Mr Kumar’s decision to join the NDA saying he remains in the grand alliance.

He was replaced by R.C.P. Singh as the party’s leader in the House. Taking a dig at another rebel member Ali Anwar, Mr Jha said he was elected to the Rajya Sabha on JD(U) ticket with support of BJP MLAs.

Claiming to represent the real JD(U), Mr Yadav’s faction has also approached the EC, seeking the party symbol.

The commission has now said that it is now for Mr Yadav to come back to the poll panel with evidence of support within the party.

This comes days after JD(U) submitted to the commission affidavits from 71 MLAs, 30 MLCs, MPs and party office-bearers backing Mr Kumar as leader.