India, Belarus sign ten pacts; defence priority

New Delhi: After talks with visiting Belarus President Alexander Lukashenku, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said “joint development and manufacturing in defence sector under the Make in India programme” would be encouraged with Belarus.

Incidentally, Belarus was part of the former Soviet Union. The two countries also inked 10 pacts, including ones in the fields of education, technical cooperation, agricultural research and petroleum.

“Our companies have to evolve from a buyer-seller framework to deeper engagement. There are abundant business and investment opportunities in pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, heavy machinery and equipment. Last year, Indian companies made a positive beginning with three joint ventures in pharmaceuticals. Possib-ilities for partnership also exist in manufacturing of tyres, agro-industrial machinery, and mining equipment. Similarly, in heavy-duty construction machinery, India has a growing demand and Belarus has industrial strengths,” PM Modi said.

“We will also encourage joint development and manufacturing in defence sector under the Make in India programme. We have progressed our discussion on utilising the $100 million line of credit that India had offered in 2015 in specific projects in Belarus. Science and technology is another area of focus for stronger cooperation. Belarus is a long-time partner in this field. Innovation and commercialisation will be given due emphasis in fields like metallurgy and materials, nano-materials, biological & medical sciences, and chemical & engineering sciences,” PM Modi added.

The 10 pacts signed included one about “agreement on Scientific and Technical Coope-ration.” and an “MoU between o Petroleum & Natural Gas of India and Belarusian State Concern of Oil and Chemistry in the Oil and Gas Sector”.