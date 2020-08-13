Thursday, Aug 13, 2020 | Last Update : 10:01 PM IST

142nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,416,169

61,252

Recovered

1,712,913

54,974

Deaths

47,325

835

Maharashtra54831338184318650 Tamil Nadu3145202563135278 Andhra Pradesh2641421709242378 Karnataka1964941126333511 Delhi1494601343184167 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana8647563074665 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
  India   Politics  13 Aug 2020  After Delhi-backed truce, Gehlot and Pilot shake hands as Congress unites before Assembly session
India, Politics

After Delhi-backed truce, Gehlot and Pilot shake hands as Congress unites before Assembly session

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 13, 2020, 6:21 pm IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2020, 6:21 pm IST

Congress also revoked suspension of two rebel MLAs too

Gehlot and Pilot patch up. (ANI)
 Gehlot and Pilot patch up. (ANI)

A day before the Assembly session begins in Rajasthan, significant political developments have taken place in the Congress as well as the BJP camps.

The Congress on Thursday revoked the suspension of Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, two of its MLAs who had rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot government. The party also held a meeting with all its MLAs, including former rebel Sachin Pilot, at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence.

 

Significantly, before the Congress legislative party meeting, Pilot and Gehlot shook hands in a moment, marking the return of the sacked deputy chief minister and 18 other dissident MLAs to the party-fold after the intervention earlier this week by the top Congress leadership in Delhi.

Sharma and Singh were suspended from the party's primary membership last month over their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the state.

After a consultative discussion, the suspension of @INCRajasthan MLA Sh. Bhanwarlal Sharma Ji and Sh. @vishvendrabtp ji is hereby revoked, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande tweeted.

 

Eighteen MLAs had backed Pilot in the rebellion, demanding a change of leadership in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP also held a meeting, where it decided to move a no-confidence against the Gehlot government in the Assembly tomorrow. 

Tags: rajasthan congress, rajasthan politics, sachin pilot, ashok gehlot, ashok gehlot government
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

Latest From India

Video screengrab.

Setting an example of communal amity, Muslims form human chain to protect temple from mob

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Ram temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das during the bhoomi pujan event in Ayodhya held on August 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Ram temple trust chief, who attended bhoomi pujan, tests positive for COVID-19

Sonia, Rahul seek withdrawal of EIA 2020. (PTI Photo)

Stop dismantling environmental rules: Sonia, Rahul seek immediate withdrawal of EIA 2020

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court allows Prashant Bhushan, others to withdraw petition on contempt law

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham