India, Politics

Rahul's wink in Parliament proved how childish the hug was: PM Modi

ANI
Published : Aug 13, 2018
Rahul Gandhi hugged the PM Modi after concluding his speech during the debate on the No-Confidence Motion against the NDA government.

 Moments later, Rahul Gandhi was seen winking at a fellow Congress Member of Parliament. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi's wink at his colleague right after hugging him in the Parliament last month proved how childish his stunt was.

"It is for you to judge whether it was a childish act or not. And if you are unable to decide that, watch the wink and you will get the answer," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an exclusive interview to ANI on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi hugged the Prime Minister after concluding his speech during the debate on the No-Confidence Motion against the NDA government. However, moments later, Rahul Gandhi was seen winking at a fellow Congress Member of Parliament.

Continuing with his jibe at the Congress President, Prime Minister Modi said, "I am a humble kamdaar. I am nothing compared to the naamdaars of this country. They decide whom to hate when to hate, whom to love and how to make a show out of it. A kamdaar like me cannot have a say in it."

There has been a war of words after Rahul Gandhi's unexpected act of hug in the parliament with BJP and its allies severely criticising the Congress President.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also labelled Gandhi's hug as an "extremely childish act".

On Saturday, Union Minister Rajnath Singh also mocked the act by saying that Rahul Gandhi "began a Chipko movement after hugging PM Modi in the parliament".

