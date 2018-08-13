Modi not PM of country but of 15 super-rich industrialists: Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief also reiterated his earlier dare for a debate on Rafale deal accusing PM Modi of lying to the nation.

Bidar: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday continued his scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that Modi is not Prime Minister of the country but of 15 "super-rich businessmen".

“On one hand, PM Modi waives off debts worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore for 10-15 large businesses, and on the other hand, he makes the people of India stand in lines in the name of demonetisation,” Rahul said.

Addressing a public meeting in Bidar in Karnataka, the Congress chief also took on PM Modi over Rafale deal and reiterated his earlier challenge for a debate on the issue accusing the Prime Minister of lying to the nation.

“I challenge PM Modi for a debate on the Rafale Deal. He will never accept this challenge, as he has been lying to the nation on the deal. Why is he running away from questions?” Rahul said.

Rahul Gandhi added, “Nirmala Sitaraman lied that the government cannot reveal the price of Rafale jets as there is a secrecy clause between India and France. But the French President told me in person said that price can be revealed if the Indian government wants to.”

Rahul Gandhi has claimed that there is no secrecy pact with France that stops the Centre from revealing the details about the Rafale jet deal, even though France gas contradicted the statement and said that there is an agreement that binds the two countries to protect the classified information provided by the partner.

Reaching out to the people of Karnataka, Rahul asserted, “Anil Ambani was there with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in France when the Rafale deal was signed. Money and jobs have been snatched from the youth of Karnataka and given to Ambani.”

Rahul Gandhi further lashed out at PM Modi-led NDA government over the issue of women security. “PM Modi did not say even one word on the rapes in Uttar Pradesh or the rapes in the Bihar shelter home. He is busy protecting his leaders accused of rapes,” he alleged.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought in the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. What he didn’t tell is from whom to save our daughters,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the Centre over job creation, the Congress president said, “PM Modi promised two crore jobs every year and now asks the youth to make 'pakodas'. He also promised to provide gas connections, and now talks about using gas from the gutter.”

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Saha polls, the Congress has decided to take on the NDA government over the issue of corruption by launching a public campaign that aims to highlight the recent bank scams, Rafale deal and the state of the Indian economy.