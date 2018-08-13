The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 13, 2018 | Last Update : 03:42 PM IST

India, Politics

Modi not PM of country but of 15 super-rich industrialists: Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 13, 2018, 3:30 pm IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2018, 3:30 pm IST

Congress chief also reiterated his earlier dare for a debate on Rafale deal accusing PM Modi of lying to the nation.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting at the Nehru Stadium in Bidar in Karnataka. (Twitter | @INCIndia)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting at the Nehru Stadium in Bidar in Karnataka. (Twitter | @INCIndia)

Bidar: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday continued his scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that Modi is not Prime Minister of the country but of 15 "super-rich businessmen".

“On one hand, PM Modi waives off debts worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore for 10-15 large businesses, and on the other hand, he makes the people of India stand in lines in the name of demonetisation,” Rahul said.

Addressing a public meeting in Bidar in Karnataka, the Congress chief also took on PM Modi over Rafale deal and reiterated his earlier challenge for a debate on the issue accusing the Prime Minister of lying to the nation.

“I challenge PM Modi for a debate on the Rafale Deal. He will never accept this challenge, as he has been lying to the nation on the deal. Why is he running away from questions?” Rahul said.

Rahul Gandhi added, “Nirmala Sitaraman lied that the government cannot reveal the price of Rafale jets as there is a secrecy clause between India and France. But the French President told me in person said that price can be revealed if the Indian government wants to.”

Rahul Gandhi has claimed that there is no secrecy pact with France that stops the Centre from revealing the details about the Rafale jet deal, even though France gas contradicted the statement and said that there is an agreement that binds the two countries to protect the classified information provided by the partner.

Reaching out to the people of Karnataka, Rahul asserted, “Anil Ambani was there with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in France when the Rafale deal was signed. Money and jobs have been snatched from the youth of Karnataka and given to Ambani.”

Rahul Gandhi further lashed out at PM Modi-led NDA government over the issue of women security. “PM Modi did not say even one word on the rapes in Uttar Pradesh or the rapes in the Bihar shelter home. He is busy protecting his leaders accused of rapes,” he alleged.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought in the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. What he didn’t tell is from whom to save our daughters,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the Centre over job creation, the Congress president said, “PM Modi promised two crore jobs every year and now asks the youth to make 'pakodas'. He also promised to provide gas connections, and now talks about using gas from the gutter.”

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Saha polls, the Congress has decided to take on the NDA government over the issue of corruption by launching a public campaign that aims to highlight the recent bank scams, Rafale deal and the state of the Indian economy.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha polls, congress, bjp, rahul gandhi, rafale deal, pm modi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bidar

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

2

Watch trailer: Varun, Anushka’s ‘Mad in India’ venture Sui Dhaaga is high on emotions

3

Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA-elect turns out to be a millionaire

4

KJo calls Takht K3G of Mughal era, opens on SLB comparison, Ranveer is Dara Shikoh

5

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham