Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017

India, Politics

Congress stands for defame, disturb, disrupt: Venkaiah Naidu

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Jun 13, 2017, 2:33 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2017, 2:32 am IST

The BJP follows only one ‘D’ that stands for development. However, the Congress believes in 3Ds such as defame, disturb and disrupt.

Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)
Bhubaneswar: Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that the Congress believed in 3Ds: defame, disturb and disrupt. The Congress retaliated in a similar manner.

“The BJP follows only one ‘D’ that stands for development. However, the Congress believes in 3Ds such as defame, disturb and disrupt. The prime work of Congress is to defame PM Modi who is always working for the development of the country, disrupt the Parliament over petty issues and disturb people by spreading false information on Central government schemes,” Mr Naidu said here before attending BJP’s Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas programme in the city.

Reacting to the remarks, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Prasad Harichandan said, “The BJP-led government is also a strong and serious practitioner of 3Ds which stand for deaf, dumb, deceiver. The three years of Modi government is the era of destruction (Teen Saal, Vinash Kaal).”

