

Siddaramaiah says he is ready to 'sacrifice' post for Dalit CM in K'taka

Published : May 13, 2018, 6:19 pm IST
Karnataka chief minister, however, asserted that Congress should not impose the decision.

 Siddramaiah ruled out moving to Delhi and said that he will restrict himself to Karnataka. (Photo: File)

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that he was ready to make way for a Dalit CM if the Congress high command wishes so. He, however, asserted that Congress should not impose the decision.

In an interview to a Kannada news channel, Siddaramaiah said, “I am ready to sacrifice CM's post for a Dalit,” reports news agency ANI.

According to a report in The Times of India, Siddaramaiah, however, added if a dalit chief minister is appointed without taking legislators into confidence, it will adversely impact governance owing to dissidence.

"The party will have to take the opinion of the legislators and the high command has to agree to it," the chief minister said adding "I didn’t face any dissidence in my five-year term."

Siddramaiah ruled out moving to Delhi and said that he will restrict himself to Karnataka. "I hope I’ll be the CM again," he stated.

The chief minister on Sunday also asserted that the Congress would retain power in the southern state and said this was his last election.

Speaking to reporters in Chamundeshwari constituency, one of the two seats from where he contested in the high-stakes polls along with Badami in north Karnataka, the Congress leader said, "This will be my last election."

He also brushed aside the exit polls projections and termed them as “entertainment for the next 2 days”.

"So, Dear party workers, supporters & well wishers, don't worry about exit polls. Relax & enjoy your weekend. We are coming back (sic)," he said in a tweet.

Polling in Karnataka took place on Saturday and the results will be declared on Tuesday. A 70-per cent voter turnout was recorded in the high-stakes election.

