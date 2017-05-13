The Asian Age | News

Saturday, May 13, 2017

India, Politics

Mishra's hunger strike is 'BJP sponsored': Sisodia

ANI
Published : May 13, 2017, 5:47 pm IST
Updated : May 13, 2017, 5:48 pm IST

Mishra is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding Arvind Kejriwal to make public the details of foreign tours of five AAP leaders.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish on Saturday alleged that Kapil Mishra's hunger strike is sponsored by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sacked Delhi Minister Mishra is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal to make public the details of foreign tours of five AAP leaders- Satyendra Jain, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak.

"We have just got the information that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Jha has been detained who also wanted to sit on a hunger strike demanding Mishra to provide proof of his allegations against Kejriwal," said Sisodia.

"This shows that one hunger strike (of Kapil Mishra) has been the backing of the BJP and police protection," alleged Sisodia.

He added that if Mishra couldn't provide proof to back his allegations then one could only laugh at his charges.

However, Delhi Police explained the reasons of Jha's arrest and said he was detained as he didn't obtain the permission to hold a hunger strike outside Kapil Mishra's residence.

After Mishra was sacked from Delhi Cabinet, he has waged an open war against the AAP and Kejriwal.

He also created ripples when he claimed that he had seen Kejriwal accepting Rs 2 crore in cash from Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain.

