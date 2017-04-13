The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

UP wants to know stand of women on triple talaq

A two-day meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board scheduled here from April 15 will also be discussing the issue of tripe talaq.

CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials in the women and child development department to prepare a plan for taking views of Muslim women. (Photo: PTI)
 CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials in the women and child development department to prepare a plan for taking views of Muslim women. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to take the views of Muslim women on the issue of triple talaq, based on which it will present its side in the Supreme Court during the hearing on the matter.

CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials in the women and child development department to prepare a plan for taking views of Muslim women.

He also asked UP minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi to talk to women organisations on the subject.

A two-day meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board scheduled here from April 15 will also be discussing the issue of tripe talaq.

The Board has opposed the PILs seeking an end to the practice of triple talaq and has filed counter affidavit in the apex court defending Muslim Personal Laws and triple talaq. It may be recalled that many Muslim women have filed PILs in the SC challenging the provision of triple talaq and ‘nikah halala’, terming them as regressive.

Meanwhile, AIMPLB vice president Maulana Kalbe Sadiq clarified that he had never promised to end the practice of triple talaq, as reported in media.

The CM, during a meeting with the women and child welfare ministry, also directed officials to prepare rules regarding compulsory marriage registration in the state.

