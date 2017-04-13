The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 13, 2017 | Last Update : 02:03 PM IST

India, Politics

Sita's birth place a matter of faith: Tourism minister invites Oppn ire

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 13, 2017, 12:14 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2017, 12:13 pm IST

Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma had said that Sita's birthplace is a matter of faith since it has not been verified by the ASI.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma. (Photo: AP)
 Union Culture and Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Union Culture Minister and Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mahesh Sharma, on Wednesday, said the birth place of Hindu goddess Sita is a matter of faith and there is not historical evidence that proves that she was born in Bihar's Sitamarhi.

According to a Hindustan Times report, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, on whether the Centre has any proof of Sita's birthplace, Sharma said, "Sita’s birthplace is a matter of faith. There is no direct evidence of its existence. The Archaeological Survey of India has not undertaken any excavation in Sitamarhi district of Bihar and hence it does not have any historical evidence that Sitamarhi is Sita’s birthplace."

Members of the Opposition seized the opportunity to slam the BJP-led government, saying that going by the same logic Sita's husband, Lord Ram, is also a matter of faith.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said the minister, in his reply, meant to say that there was no proof about Sita's birth place even though he had reached the present position by using the name of Ram temple and Ram Setu.

Singh said he condemned the statement and asked the minister to apologise.

Sharma, however, defended his written reply, claiming there was no question mark over the birth place of Sita and he had specifically said in his response that the Valmiki Ramayana mentions it.

The issue came up through a question asked by BJP member Prabhat Jha who wanted to know the details about the development of the Sitamarhi region in Bihar which he said was not a "disputed" birth place.

In his reply, Sharma said a 'Ramayana circuit' planned by the government included the Sitamarhi area.

In his written reply, the minister said "however, Sita has been mentioned as having been born in Mithila region in Valmiki Ramayana which is presently dated 2nd Century BC."

Digvijay Singh then said, "I want to ask you that you have no proof?... Does the government have proof of their 'swayamvar' (Rama and Sita's marriage)?"

This led to an uproar in the House. Other opposition members, including Jaya Bachchan of SP, Anil Kumar Sahani of JD(U) and Ambika Soni of the Congress also raised objections to the minister's reply.

However, Sharma maintained that there was no question over Sita's birth place and that his reply had pointed to the Valmiki Ramayana.

Amid the furore, CPI(M) MP Sitaram Yechury, in a lighter vein, drew the attention of the members to his name, prompting Deputy Chairman M Hamid Ansari to say "You can be proud of your name."

BJP member Subramanian Swamy, meanwhile, said the government should get in touch with Sri Lanka with regard to certain findings on 'Ashoka Vatika' and 'Sanjeevani' mountain which find mention in the epic Ramayana.

Tags: mahesh sharma, archaeological survey of india, sita, ramayana
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

What's in store for you with the Windows 10 Creators Update?

2

Video of Thai man being caught unaware by snake is going viral

3

Sonam has interesting response to Abhay's criticism on fairness cream endorsement

4

US Sikhs launch million-dollar awareness to push back on hate crime

5

How to install Windows 10 updates without an internet connection

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham