The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 13, 2017 | Last Update : 02:03 PM IST

India, Politics

AAP concedes defeat in Delhi's Rajouri, blames it on ex-MLA Jarnail Singh

PTI/ANI
Published : Apr 13, 2017, 12:49 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2017, 12:56 pm IST

Deputy CM Sisodia said the trend indicates that the voters are still annoyed with AAP MLA Jarnail Singh's decision to quit Assembly seat.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo: File)
 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The BJP registered a huge victory in the Rajouri Garden Assembly bypoll in the national capital on Thursday handing a humiliating defeat to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, which finished a distant third and even lost deposit.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the trend so far clearly indicates that the voters are still annoyed with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh's decision to quit this Assembly seat.

"Seeing the by-poll results, we can make out that the voters are still annoyed with Jarnail Singh's decision of going to Punjab. We are preparing for the upcoming elections. We will keep working for the development of Rajouri Garden," Sisodia told the media in New Delhi.

BJP-SAD joint candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa bagged 40,602 seats, over 50 per cent of the total votes polled, in a boost for the saffron party ahead of the April 23 municipal polls.

Congress' Meenakshi Chandela finished second with 25,950 votes while AAP's Harjeet Singh managed to get only 10,243 votes, less than one-sixth of the total votes polled, and lost deposit.

In terms of vote share, the Congress staged a turnaround of sorts by getting around 33 per cent of the total votes cast,in a jump of over 21 per cent over the 2015 Assembly polls.

Around 47 per cent of the over 1.6 lakh electors of the west Delhi seat had cast their vote on April 9.

With the victory, the BJP's tally in the 70-member Delhi Assembly will become four. The Congress does not have any presence in the House.

The seat fell vacant early in 2016 after AAP's Jarnail Singh quit as MLA to contest the Punjab Assembly poll against SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal.

Tags: bharatiya janata party, rajouri garden by-polls, aam aadmi party, elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

What's in store for you with the Windows 10 Creators Update?

2

Video of Thai man being caught unaware by snake is going viral

3

Sonam has interesting response to Abhay's criticism on fairness cream endorsement

4

US Sikhs launch million-dollar awareness to push back on hate crime

5

How to install Windows 10 updates without an internet connection

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Devotees around the world take part in unique Holy Week celebrations before Easter. (Photo: AP)

People take part in Holy Week rituals in Spain, Uruaguay and Guatemala

Thailand celebrates the start of the Buddhist New Year festival with elephants spraying water on tourists. (Photo: AP)

Thailand celebrates Buddhist New Year Songkran with excited tourists

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Multiple villages in Spain walk the streets in masks of different shapes and sizes celebrating the mask festival before the carnival. (Photo: AP)

Spaniards parade the street celebrating traditional mask festival

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham