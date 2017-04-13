Jadhav's whereabouts in Pak, his condition unknown to us: Govt

MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said that Pakistan had not shared with India any details of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s location, or his condition.

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the Indian government is not aware of the whereabouts of former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court.

In a press conference, Baglay also said India had no access to the former naval officer, accused by Pakistan of being a R&AW agent. “So far Pakistan has denied all our requests for consular access. The so-called legal process done by Pakistan was opaque,” Baglay stated.

"Jadhav is a kidnapped innocent Indian, who is a retired officer of the Indian Navy and these two facts were communicated to Pakistan more than a year ago," he added.