Government calls Sutlej Yamuna Link meet on April 20

New Delhi: The Union water resources ministry has convened a meeting with the chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana and other states concerned on April 20 to resolve the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal dispute relating to sharing of Ravi-Beas river water.

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar gave this information to a Bench of Justices Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Amtiav Roy, hearing the dispute relating to SYL canal. In the earlier hearings the court had suggested to the Centre to resolve this dispute through negotiations.

When Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi made this submission on April 10, Justice Ghose who was sitting with Justice Rohinton Nariman asked the AG to inform the court Wednesday.