The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 13, 2017 | Last Update : 03:26 AM IST

India, Politics

Government calls Sutlej Yamuna Link meet on April 20

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 13, 2017, 2:29 am IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2017, 2:26 am IST

Ranjit Kumar gave this information to a Bench of Justices Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Amtiav Roy.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi
 Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi

New Delhi: The Union water resources ministry has convened a meeting with the chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana and other states concerned on April 20 to resolve the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal dispute relating to sharing of Ravi-Beas river water.

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar gave this information to a Bench of Justices Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Amtiav Roy, hearing the dispute relating to SYL canal. In the earlier hearings the court had suggested to the Centre to resolve this dispute through negotiations.

When Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi made this submission on April 10, Justice Ghose who was sitting with Justice Rohinton Nariman asked the AG to inform the court Wednesday.

Tags: sutlej yamuna link, mukul rohatgi, ravi-beas river
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

1,470 economists send Trump letter to support immigrants

2

UK: 100 years of Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, story retold

3

Abhay Deol slams Bollywood celebrities, calls them out for endorsing fairness products

4

Sewer hole explodes after man throws cigarette in it

5

Book unveils the luxurious prison lives of VIP criminals

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham